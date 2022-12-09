GREAT FALLS — The Tudor family and the Vining family have both enjoyed lots of success on the basketball court over the past 40 years at CMR Fieldhouse, but it was Sam Tudor’s turn to post his first victory in this gym Friday night.
Tudor, in his third season as head coach of the Flathead High girls program after five super seasons at Bigfork, guided the Bravettes to a 47-38 triumph over Great Falls CMR in the Class AA opener for both schools.
Tudor’s father, Chip, was a longtime coach at CMR way back in the 1970s and 80s, and Sam’s older brother, Dan, was a star player for the Rustlers as well. But Sam played his high school hoops down the road at Cascade High, so Friday’s win was his first as a player or coach.
Haley Vining, who enjoyed many victories as a star Rustler player about a dozen years ago, made history Friday when she became the first female to head the girls basketball program at CMR since the sport began in 1973. But it obviously didn’t turn out the way she hoped.
“This isn’t the ending I hoped for, but I saw a lot of good things tonight for our first game,” said Vining, whose father, sister and one brother also wore the green-and-gold for CMR.
“We played with great effort on defense, and that’s what I expected,” Vining said. “But we must have had … I don’t know, 30 turnovers? But that’s a much more experienced team we played, too.”
The Rustlers returned just one starter from last season’s squad that qualified for the state AA tournament under Brian Crosby, senior guard Kasey Christensen, who did her part with 11 points. But 5-foot-11 senior forward Lexi Thornton went down with a leg injury just 90 seconds into the game, and the much bigger Bravettes took advantage of her absence to dominate in the lane.
Kennedy Moore, a 6-2 junior guard, drove through CMR’s defense for 15 points, and returning starters Akilah Kubi and Avery Chounard combined for 17 more points. Sophomore Samantha Dalager, a 6-1 post player, came off the bench to score six points in the second half to keep Flathead in control.
The Bravettes jumped off to an 11-2 lead after five minutes, and threatened to turn the game into a rout when they went up by 14 midway through the second quarter. But a late 9-3 run kept the Rustlers within eight points the second half.
CMR never got closer than 11 in the second half until Christensen’s late field goal sliced the final margin to nine points.
“They’re going to win some games for their coach,” Tudor said of his matchup with Vining. “They did some things we didn’t anticipate. Both teams looked pretty nervous at times, a pretty typical opening game.”
Flathead finished third at the state tournament a year ago, and the Bravettes return four starters from that squad, although star senior guard Madelyn May couldn’t play because of any injury. Flathead is considered one of the favorites in Western AA, along with Missoula Hellgate.
Russell lost four starters from last season’s team, which finished around .500. Sophomore guard Rhema Pace provided a defensive spark and also led the team with 11 points. Junior Sophie Madsen added seven points and senior Kylie Henderson also had seven, all in the second half.
“We’re going to have to make more outside shots because we’re not very big inside,” Vining added. “I know Kasey will shoot the ball better.”
CMR is home this afternoon against Kalispell Glacier, while Flathead visits Great Falls High.
