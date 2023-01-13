HELENA — Senior Avery Chouinard buried a clutch 3-pointer and Kalispell Flathead played defense well enough in the game’s final 80 seconds to survive Helena High on Friday night.
“It was great grit, but we’ve got some things to work out,” Bravettes head coach Sam Tudor said. “We got outrebounded again, but I was really happy with my bench players coming in.”
“I was just so happy for Avery Chouinard – she had an amazing game for us. She’s got a lot of heart and played good defense and hit the big shots.”
Chouinard paced Flathead, along with Akilah Kubi, with 11 points in the victory.
With just under a minute and a half to play, Chouinard caught a pass from Kubi and hoisted a triple that put Flathead up 43-40.
The Bravettes never relinquished that advantage, and while Helena High had a chance to tie the contest at the free throw line, Flathead escaped town with its second Western AA victory in three tries.
“I think persevering and putting in hard work these last two weeks has really worked out for us,” Chouinard said post game.
“[My defender] was just kinda sagging off me and we had a bunch of rebounders in there. I just took it and it went in, luckily…I was super confident, if I’m being honest. It felt right.”
Alex Bullock found Kylee Gardipee for a lay up – capping Gardipee’s team-high 13-point performance – and drawing the Bengals within a point.
Madi Todorovich nearly turned Flathead over, and in the scrum for the loose ball, drew a foul.
Unable to connect on the front end of a one-and-one, Helena High still only needed a bucket to tie when Flathead split a pair of free throws.
The Bengals inbounded, with the entire length of the court to traverse, with 5.1 seconds to play and again from near half court with 1.0 seconds to play.
Without a shot before the final buzzer, Helena High dropped its second consecutive game, falling back to .500 at 3-3. The Bengals also fall to 1-2 in Western AA play.
Chouinard, in addition to her game-winning triple, hit a 3-pointer to send Flathead to the halftime locker room ahead 23-22.
She scored seven points in that second quarter, a stanza in which Flathead scored 16 points to erase a two-possession deficit after the initial eight minutes of play.
“Helena just crashes the boards and it’s hard to grab one,” Tudor said. “That came out guns blazing. I was glad our girls battled back, though, and kept firing.”
A battle between two top-five defensive scoring teams in the Western AA, it took over 30 minutes for each team to eclipse 40 points.
Gardipee, who likely logged a double-double on Friday, capped a three offensive rebound Helena High possession with a bucket to put the Bengals up five with four minutes to play.
Kennedy Moore, a junior who scored eight points in the victory, hit a 3-pointer in response about two minutes before Chouinard’s heroics.
Senior Madelyn Moy added nine points for Flathead and Tali Miller and Mattie Thompson each chipped in a bucket.
Bullock scored seven points in the first half and finished with 11 for the Bengals. She didn’t score in the fourth quarter.
Maloree English added seven points and Logan Todorovich contributed five.
Helena High head coach Ben Dudek was not immediately available for comment after Friday’s game.
Flathead improves to 5-2 on the year and 2-1 in conference play with Friday’s victory. The Bravettes have won two straight and are tied with Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel in the loss column for second in the league standings.
“This division is going to be so tight,” Tudor said. “Every win is important. I guess the big thing is to be playing the right type of ball when the time is right.”
“That’s what we’re aiming for.”
