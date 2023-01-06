406 logo

406 logo

KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs girls’ basketball team made its first stop in the two-day Kalispell swing on Friday evening as they took on the Glacier Wolfpack.

Glacier overcame a four-point lead and outscored the Bulldogs in the second half, 30-14, to defeat Butte, 48-36.

Butte came out and played a steady first quarter, with the Bulldogs having led at the end of the first quarter, 10-8.

The teams continued to work hard in the second quarter, as Butte led by six points down the stretch. The Bulldogs led at the half, 22-18.

Glacier pressed Butte to quickly start the second half and went on a 12-0 run over the 4:33 of the third period.

Butte’s Brooke Groesbeck broke the run with a layup in the paint, and Cadence Graham added a three-pointer.

The Wolfpack took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter, 37-31.

Glacier pulled away from the Bulldogs, with constant press, forced turnovers, and field goals. The Wolfpack outscored the Bulldogs in the final quarter, 11-5.

The Bulldogs return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon as they take on the Flathead Bravettes to complete their Kalispell road trip.

Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments