HELENA — Helena High broke its final huddle Thursday night 9.3 seconds away from either agony or jubilation.
The Bengals led Missoula Big Sky 41-39, and despite three point-blank shot attempts from the Eagles, survived to win by the same score in the season’s Western AA opener.
“We just talked about defending the perimeter and staying in front of our girl and boxing out,” Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said.
“[Big Sky] got a couple more opportunities than we would’ve liked – so we might have been a little fortunate there – but in the end I thought we made them work hard all night. I think that might’ve paid dividends in that last minute.”
Junior Kylee Gardipee supplied the go-ahead free throws for the Bengals.
A defensive struggle throughout, her freebies with 26.9 seconds to play were the only points scored in the final two minutes as both teams refused to give an inch defensively.
“We work a lot on pressure free throws in practice and I just wanted to step up and make them for my team…I tried to keep it calm, keep it cool, and just put them in,” Gardipee said.
Helena High entered play shooting 44 percent from the charity stripe, but Gardipee’s pair capped a 9-for-14 (64.3 percent) effort on Thursday.
“That’s not who we are – we’re a much better free throw shooting team than that,” Dudek said. “We do have a drill called ‘pressure free throws’ and we just talk about relaxing and that the situation isn’t too big for us…[Kylee] stepped up there with confidence and hit them both.”
Junior Avery Kraft supplied the big shots when Helena High needed them most.
Her 3-pointer with 6:25 to play in the third quarter finished erasing a five-point Big Sky halftime advantage. Kraft buried two more triples soon thereafter, increasing the Bengals’ lead to as many as five points before Big Sky responded.
A 10-0 Eagles run ensured their lead heading to the fourth, but with five minutes to play, Kraft got loose again, hitting a bucket before converting a 3-point play.
Helena High never trailed following that sequence as Kraft totaled 23 points in the victory.
“She’s just a gamer,” Dudek said of his point guard. “She wants to take those shots, she likes that pressure and I think she thrives under it. Nobody is surprised [she made those shots] and we’re grateful for that mindset she has.”
Kraft hit four 3-pointers and finished 8-for-18 from the field. When Helena High needed her scoring the most – the Bengals scored just four points in the second quarter – Kraft stepped up, leading the Bengals in a 25-point second half.
“Avery did super well with her movement and finding open gaps to hit the big shots,” Gardipee said.
Kadynce Couture paced the Eagles with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Her 3-point play is what tied the contest at 39-39 with 2:15 on the clock, capping a 5-0 Big Sky spurt and swinging momentum.
Sadie McGuinn added 10 points, while Avory DeCoite knocked down two first-half 3-pointers and finished with six.
“I thought our effort, from start to finish, was probably the best it’s been all year,” Big Sky head coach Travis Williams said. “That’s a step in the right direction. It’s hard to win road games and it’s hard to win road games against quality teams.”
“We had our chances tonight…If we bring that effort every night then we’re gonna have success this year.”
Alex Bullock added five points, nine rebounds and three steals to Helena High’s winning effort.
Maloree English and Gardipee each chipped in four points.
Helena High, a team that entered play holding opponents to, on average, 34 points per game, limited Big Sky to 31.2 percent (15-for-48) shooting and forced 13 turnovers.
It was enough to, on a night when the Bengals managed just 25 percent (14-for-56) from the field, lift Helena High to 3-1 on the season.
“[Big Sky] matched our physicality and we just kinda had to work through it,” Dudek said. “We obviously had trouble scoring the ball in the first half, but in the second half, we got back to ball movement and got back to getting better looks.”
