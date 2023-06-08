BILLINGS — Sam Tudor was stuck in a year-long dilemma as the head coach of the Kalispell Flathead girls basketball program last season.

One of the Bravettes' star returners from their third-place team at the 2022 Class AA state tournament, Maddy Moy, tore her ACL last June in a noncontact injury at a team camp at Gonzaga. A devastating hit to Tudor and the rest of the team, the original prognosis for the second team all-Western AA player wasn't great.

Forced into a months-long recovery, there were concerns that Moy wouldn't be back on the court until very late in the 2022-23 season — and if she was, it was anyone's guess if she'd be at full strength. But as Flathead's season went along and her knee got better, Moy often nudged Tudor, trying to get him to let her loose and play at full speed again.

Fearing re-injury by rushing her back into practice and games too quickly — yet knowing how good the Bravettes could be with her — Tudor toiled with his options.

"I think even Maddy would tell you that we disagreed on a lot of things, because she wanted to play right away," Tudor said. "It was tough to figure out a way to keep her involved in the team, because we knew we were getting her back, we just didn't know when.

"We had to kind of find that medium of where she could be involved with the team, but then when it came to high-impact basketball ... it was tough to hold her out. And that was probably one of the toughest things I've had to do as a coach."

But Moy, about six months into her recovery, was back to full contact by New Years' and off to playing games shortly after in limited minutes. And by the time the postseason rolled around and Moy was really finding her mojo, Flathead became downright dangerous.

Moy, named to the all-state team after the season, was crucial in the Bravettes' epic run to their first AA state championship game appearance in 22 years, where they eventually finished as runner-up after falling 48-43 in the title game to Billings West.

Though it wasn't the result Flathead wanted, Moy's legacy was solidified — and it'll be honored at the prep level one final time. She was named as a member of the Montana team in the annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series to take place over two games this weekend, the first of which will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Gillette (Wyoming) College.

"(The injury) was during summer, so every day, I could just get up, go to the gym (and) work on it," Moy said. "I wasn't even supposed to be back for divisionals, I don't believe, and I was back during Christmastime.

"It just makes me feel a little bit better now knowing that I can do it, I'm totally capable of it, and (I'm) super excited to play with these really good ballers."

Moy and the Montana girls, like their boys counterparts, will be attempting to extend a long streak in the series against one of their neighbors to the south. Under Rocky Mountain College women's hoops coach Wes Keller, the girls have won 11 consecutive games and hold an all-time advantage of 37-13 overall, with the Montanans slated to play in front of a home crowd in the second leg at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lockwood High School.

A Montana Western commit, Moy said Wednesday that she's still bound to play for the Bulldogs even after head coach Lindsay Woolley (who'll be a Montana girls assistant for the All-Star series) stepped down from his post earlier in the week to "pursue another professional opportunity," per a news release from the school Wednesday.

She'll see plenty of faces this weekend that'll be duking it out with her in the Frontier Conference next season, too. Manhattan Christian's Ava Bellach is additionally both on the Montana All-Star team and pledged to Western, while Helena's Alex Bullock (Carroll College) and Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac (Montana Tech) will be teammates with Moy this week, but competitors on the court in a few months.

For now, though, it'll be a jovial atmosphere between the Montanans as they attempt to get two over the best being brought from the Equality State once again. For Moy, who said she feels "super confident" in her knee at the moment, it's an opportunity she's fortunate to have at seemingly full health and a budding career intact.

From helping start an incredible run at Flathead to assisting in continuing two with both the Montana All-Stars and the highly successful Western women's program, Moy hopes to hold it down — and a year on from injury, she's as strong as ever in doing it.

"I know a lot of these girls and I know that they have crazy basketball IQ knowledge," Moy said. "I've just been looking forward to playing with them ... we all kind of know each other's strengths and weaknesses, during just school time playing against them. Now I'm going to be with them, and so that's what I've looked forward to."