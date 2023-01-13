BUTTE – The Missoula Big Sky Eagles defeated the Butte Bulldogs in a thrilling Western AA matchup on Friday night, 50-48.
Down by one point in overtime with 10.2 seconds left, the Eagles beat the full-court pressure and Avery Decoite dished it to Kyler Latrielle, who banked in a three-pointer as the clock hit zero.
“We wanted Avery to put it on the floor and go hard at the hoop and told our shooters to spot up. Avery made a great read and found Kyler in the corner, and Kyler made just a great shot there,” Big Sky head coach Travis Williams said.
Both teams entered the game hungry for a win as they each looked to overcome losing streaks and pick up their first conference win of the season. Butte entered the game on a four-game losing streak, with the Eagles having lost three consecutive games.
The Bulldogs and Eagles traded blows throughout the first half. Butte led early, and back-to-back baskets from Emmarie Richards gave the Bulldogs a 14-8 lead late in the first quarter. The Eagles answered, closing out the quarter on a 5-0 scoring run to cut the deficit to one.
Butte maintained the lead for much of the second quarter with a balanced scoring effort. With 1:35 remaining in the half, Delaney Laird converted on a three-point play after getting fouled on a made shot to give the Eagles their first lead since the opening quarter.
Neither team was able to separate themselves as it was all tied up at halftime, 26-26.
It remained tight for most of the third quarter before a late burst from the Eagles. In the final minute of the quarter Big Sky made back-to-back three-point shots to take a five-point lead.
Butte battled back in the fourth quarter and took a one-point lead with 1:13 left in the game. A free throw from Decoite tied it up for the Eagles, and neither team could convert on their final chances of regulation.
The Bulldogs found themselves down two points in the final 30 seconds of overtime. Richards got an open look and nailed a three to give Butte a one-point lead with 10.2 seconds remaining. It looked to be the game-winning shot before Big Sky’s Latrielle countered with a three-pointer of her own at the buzzer.
Richards scored 11 points for the Bulldogs and Brityn Stewart led all scorers with 16 points. Seven different players contributed with scoring for Butte.
“The kids competed; we can’t ask any more of their effort. It was a rollercoaster of emotions there at the end, it’s just disheartening,” Butte head coach Bryan Arntson said.
It was a balanced scoring effort from the Eagles, who had three players score in double-figures. Audrey Hale made three shots from behind the arc and led the team in scoring with 13 points.
“We hung in there. We kept making enough plays to keep ourselves in the game to give us a chance to win. Our fight to keep hanging around rather than rolling over gave us a chance to win in the end,” Williams said.
In a game where both teams were determined to pick up the win, Big Sky was celebrating in the end. They improve to 3-4 on the season and will host Great Falls C.M. Russell in their next game on Jan. 17.
Butte drops to 1-6 with the disappointing loss. The Bulldogs will travel to play Missoula Sentinel in their next game on Jan. 20.
