MISSOULA — Golden Goat, golden moments — pandemonium.
With seconds left on the clock between Big Sky and Hellgate, this year’s annual battle for “Gertie the Goat” courtesy of SWX Montana, Eagles junior Audrey Hale stepped into a 3-point attempt and let it fly.
The raucous crowd with season-high attendance that had been setting the roof on fire all night went silent. Everyone watched as the ball went up and made its way down.
And when it tickled the twine, madness ensued.
Big Sky rushed the court as the girls celebrated their season’s biggest win on Robin Selvig Court's Grizzly logo at center court.
The final was 46-43 Big Sky, putting the Eagles above the .500 mark as the postseason starts to poke its head around the corner.
It was a fitting end to a seesaw affair that saw the stars for each team shine — a truly golden spectacle.
The first 15 points of the game were scored by Big Sky standout Kadynce Couture, freshman sensation Avory DeCoite and Hellgate star Alex Covill.
The Eagles duo was getting its baskets in a fast-paced manner, pushing the tempo much to the satisfaction of the energized crowd. To oppose them, Covill used her lengthy frame to post up and score trouble-free points at the rim.
As the game got deeper, each team had another difference-maker join in on the fun. There was no shortage of star power.
For Hellgate it was Chloe Larsen, who was getting the double-team treatment for much of the first quarter. As the Knights’ primary ball handler, the Eagles made it tough for her to catch the ball and create.
But once she got going, there wasn’t much the Eagles could do.
Larsen’s eight second-quarter points were just the appetizer to her 15 points while Covill led the team with 16.
However, as good as the Hellgate pair was, it was Big Sky that had the most influential X-factor. Hale turned it on in the second half, finishing with 14 points and the game-winning dagger.
Couture concluded with a game-high 20 points while DeCoite contributed an ever-important eight points of her own.
And not to be overlooked by the moment, Big Sky might be hitting its stride at the ideal time. It is winners of four of its last five games, and beating the Knights put it on a three-game win streak.
After going just 5-10 last season, the Eagles have been revitalized under first-year head coach Travis Williams. They’ll finish the regular season next week with games against Kalispell Glacier and Flathead.
For Hellgate, it’ll hope this is just a bump in the road as a run at state is very much on its radar. Not to mention the Knights could still finish first in the Western AA, with some help.
They play Kalispell Flathead in their last game of the season, which will be a battle between No. 1 and No. 2.
This story will be updated.
