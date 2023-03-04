Missoula Sentinel's Haley Wolsky (14) guards Missoula Big Sky's Avory DeCoite during Big Sky's 43-39 victory in the third-place game on Saturday at the Western AA divisional tournament at Kalispell Flathead.
KALISPELL — Saturday afternoon’s Western AA divisional consolation championship between the Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Sentinel girls was an act of going through the motions — at least at the beginning.
Both squads had secured state tournament berths earlier in the day, already accomplishing their divisional goals. The girls were worn out from three days of constant action. The gym was fairly empty as no game had been played there since 11 a.m.
It was the precursor to the finals that were to follow later in the evening; until it wasn’t.
There was was one overriding factor that turned it into as intense a game as any: crosstown pride. No matter the place, time or stakes, Missoula teams refuse to lose to one another and that mindset overrode anything else the girls might’ve been feeling.
As the game got later, the crowd got going and the players began to respond. What was a lopsided 28-15 halftime game led by the Spartans eventually turned into a 43-39 victory for the Eagles.
“Our crowd brings great energy and so we feed off of that. We start to play with some energy and make some plays and then they (players) get into it and it rolls from there,” Big Sky coach Travis Williams said.
“We talked at halftime about coming out with intensity. We’re here. We’re playing for this opportunity to go in (to state) as the 3 seed, so we need to take advantage of this and we kind of seized the moment. We didn’t do that in the first half.”
The Eagles shot just 4 of 15 in the first half, good for 27%. They had 12 turnovers to the opposition's five and just 11 rebounds to Sentinel’s 16.
Eagles standout Kadynce Couture had just three points and second-leading scorer Audrey Hale was on the end of the bench after slamming her head on the ground in a scoring-attempt collision.
What happened after the intermission was like somebody flipping a switch.
Couture took over, finishing with 21 points as the Eagles slowly chipped away at the deficit. Their field goal percentage raised to 38% and the turnover numbers were an exact opposite — Sentinel with 11 to Big Sky’s five.
The Eagles took the lead late and squeaked by for the third-place win, completing an unlikely comeback bid.
When the game finished, feelings simmered out right away. Both coaches walked away pleased at the totality of what their respective teams achieved over the weekend.
And that was the true story: Big Sky is headed to state for the first time since 2016 and Sentinel is going for a fourth-straight season.
“The goal is to make it to next week first and foremost, any way you can get it done and we knew it was going to be competitive,” Sentinel coach Tyler Hobbs said. “The West was competitive all year and so to get to play next week is a job well done by our kids.”
Williams said some of the same: “That was our collective goal as a team at the beginning of the year: to make it to state. We accomplished that and so I’m extremely proud of the girls.”
While crosstown action can see tempers flare, the annual battles prepare teams for excellence. On paper, both teams out-performed expectations and they have their league, and often times, one another, to thank for it.
“Even though we weren’t on the right side of some of those games during the regular season, just the experience of being in those close games over and over and over, you learn from those,” Hobbs said. “Our kids are competitive and take those kids to heart.”
Sentinel entered as the No. 6 seed and finished in fourth place whereas Big Sky entered as the No. 5 seed and finished in third.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
