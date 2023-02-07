MISSOULA — With one second left, Missoula Hellgate's Chloe Larsen stepped to the free-throw line with the game tied at 45-45 on Tuesday night.
All she had to do was make one free throw to put the game on ice, earning a gritty road win at Missoula Sentinel that would also secure a season sweep over the Knights' hometown rival.
When the junior guard stepped to the line, the gym was shaking as the decibel level peaked.
"I was just ready to shoot," Larsen said. "I was super nervous going into but I knew my team trusted me and I was confident going up there."
As a result, the final score showed Knights 47, Spartans 45 as Larsen knocked down both cold-blooded attempts.
A costly Sentinel mistake sent her to the free-throw line in the first place. A situation that seemed unlikely with 8 seconds remaining in the game.
The home team had the ball, looking at overtime as its worst-case scenario. However, when Emily McElmurry’s three-point jumper fell short into the hands of Larsen, Spartan guard CC Size came rushing in to reach for the ball. The contact drew a whistle.
Originally called with .3 seconds remaining, the referees congregated and agreed to put it back to one second. During the stoppage, Hellgate got a chance to huddle up as well.
"We talked about making sure that as soon as I hit them, playing good defense and not fouling," Larsen said.
Knights center Alex Covill pressed the inbounder with her long reach, nearly forcing a five-second call. Instead, it was a pass to the middle of the floor that Hellgate came down with.
The sequence spoiled a balanced team effort from the Spartans who got 14 points from Olivia Huntsinger, 11 points from Size and 10 points from McElmurry.
It also spoiled the celebration of Karen Deden, Sentinel’s former longtime girls varsity head coach, Gatorade Player of the Year and college great at Washington. Before the game, she was called to center court to be honored by current Spartans head coach Tyler Hobbs, Deden’s former assistant.
As for the visiting Knights, the win could be thought of as signature considering it played without fiery first-year head coach Maddie Keast and without starting forward Alix Mund.
Keast was ejected from the team’s weekend game at Helena, and was forced to sit out Tuesday night’s action at her alma mater, where she won a state championship as a player under Deden.
In her place stepped up JV head coach and varsity assistant, Lee Camel. A former Montana Grizzly, she was up to the challenge.
"It was a great opportunity and I really liked it," Camel said of her first varsity head-coached game. "I like big games, I like cross towns and I just lived in the moment, did what I did and it was fun."
One of the best post players from Montana since Deden, Covill led Hellgate to its victory by scoring a game-high 25 points. Larsen, the game’s hero, scored 14 points while Shannon Kane and Elly Reed, usually reserves, each scored a basket in the absence of Mund.
Sentinel will now look to rebound on Friday evening when it hosts Missoula Big Sky.
Hellgate will travel to Butte on the same night, looking to continue its quest for first place in the Western AA. The Knights currently sit in a tie atop the standings with Kalispell Flathead.
Boys game
It was almost as though the Knights were waiting for a cue.
At the end of each quarter - first, second, third - they trailed the game. They couldn't get over the hump. Sentinel wanted to salvage a game between the cross town rivals.
But then something clicked, and Hellgate shut the opposition down, along with its suddenly-quiet gym.
It outscored the Spartans 25-7 in the final frame to head back home victorious, completing the season sweep with a 68-46 score.
Conner Dick, the Knights' leading scorer, was the cog that flipped Hellgate's switch in crunch time. After being held to two points in the first half, it was his 14 second-half points that changed the course of the outcome.
He led off the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run by himself, and the team went as he did. Six other Hellgate players recorded baskets that quarter, quickly running up the score.
For Sentinel, guard Trevor Rausch was the driving force of its early efforts, scoring a game-high 17 points. But the Spartans were the Knights alter ego on Tuesday, fizzling out when the game got late.
Of their top five scorers, just one (Riley Allen - 2) was able to find the bottom of the net in the final eight minutes of action.
Photos: Hellgate vs. Sentinel girls basketball
