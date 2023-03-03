KALISPELL — Back on Feb. 17, the Missoula Big Sky girls basketball team was living the dream.
In a crosstown rivalry game broadcast on local television and contested on the University of Montana’s Robin Selvig Court, Audrey Hale hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer that lifted the Eagles over Western AA leader Missoula Hellgate.
That game wouldn’t be forgotten.
When the two programs drew one another in the Western AA divisional semifinals Friday at Flathead High, it was played like a bitter rivalry — the Eagles wanting to prove that the aforementioned win wasn’t a fluke and the Knights trying to show that they belong at the top.
Hellgate got the last laugh by beating Big Sky, 46-37, advancing to Saturday’s championship tilt. The win also earned the Knights a trip to the Class AA state tournament next week in Butte.
“We’re both good ball clubs,” Knights coach Maddie Keast said. “I think it’s just good competitive crosstown rivalry. I think the crosstown rivalry is revamped and revitalized all the way around with Sentinel, with Big Sky, with Hellgate and I think it’s just a big sense of pride.
"Nobody wants to lose at this point in the season. Nobody wants to lose period and it gets to be a highly competitive atmosphere.”
Throughout the game, passion started to progressively pick up with each second that ticked off the clock.
Fans were exchanging cheers from opposite sides. Big Sky athletic director Sabrina Beed walked up to Keast to talk to her mid-game. Blood was flowing hot.
The game was filled with fouls – 47 to be exact. The girls longing for a trip to the state tournament were throwing their bodies on the ground after loose balls, flying into the paint for extra-effort rebounds and it led to the whistle being blown.
Two Knights starters, Carmen Anderson and Alix Mund, had two fouls each in the first quarter. Anderson ended up with four while Mund fouled out early in the final frame. Teammate Shannon Kane had an additional four fouls.
“My kids genuinely want to win at whatever cost that takes,” Keast said. “If that comes at the cost of some personal stats, they don’t dwell on that. They don’t care about that. They just want to compete.”
While those girls did the dirty work, Hellgate stars Alex Covill and Chloe Larsen avoided the foul trouble.
Covill, who had a triple-double with points, rebounds and blocks in Thursday's win, followed it up with 23 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks. Larsen tossed in 14 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the fouls on the Eagles’ side weren’t as kind. Top scorer Kadynce Couture was hampered by four fouls entering the fourth quarter. She sat the first couple of minutes of the period before coming in and having to play cautiously the rest of the way.
“You can’t play quite as aggressively defensively … and she had to back off on a couple of plays,” Big Sky coach Travis Williams said. “It’s in the back of your mind … you’re always kind of thinking of that every possession, not only defensively but offensively as well.”
That made all the difference as Hellgate’s top dogs took them to the finish line.
Couture failed to get into rhythm balancing foul trouble, going 0 for 7 from the field. All eight of her points came exclusively from the free-throw line. Eagles freshman Avory DeCoite did all she could to carry the load, scoring 19 points.
Hellgate’s victory gave it the season series win at 2-1, finalizing what was a riveting exchange of games.
“Having competitive coaches is where it starts and having competitive players who care about winning and doing all those things necessary when you’re out on the floor competing, then you’re going to get intense games,” Williams said. “I think that’s what you saw tonight.”
Big Sky remains alive in the hunt for a berth to the Class AA state tournament. The Eagles will play in an elimination game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday versus Butte. The winner is on to the consolation finals and secures advancement to state.
Hellgate’s win puts it in the Western AA finals against host Flathead at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
