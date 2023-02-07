MISSOULA — With one second left, Missoula Hellgate's Chloe Larsen stepped to the free-throw line with the game tied at 45-45 on Tuesday night.
All she had to do was make one free throw to put the game on ice, earning a gritty road win at Missoula Sentinel that would also secure a season sweep over the Knights' hometown rival.
When the junior guard stepped to the line, the gym was shaking as the decibel level peaked.
The final score showed Knights 47, Spartans 45 as Larsen knocked down both cold-blooded attempts.
A costly Sentinel mistake sent her to the free-throw line in the first place. A situation that seemed unlikely with 8 seconds remaining in the game.
The home team had the ball, looking at overtime as its worst-case scenario. However, when Emily McElmurry’s three-point jumper fell short into the hands of Larsen, Spartan guard CC Size came rushing in to reach for the ball. The contact drew a whistle.
The sequence spoiled a balanced team effort from the Spartans, who got 14 points from Olivia Huntsinger, 11 points from Size and 10 points from McElmurry.
It also spoiled the celebration of Karen Deden, Sentinel’s former longtime girls varsity head coach, Gatorade Player of the Year and college great at Washington. Before the game, she was called to center court to be honored by current Spartans head coach Tyler Hobbs, Deden’s former assistant.
As for the visiting Knights, the win could be thought of as signature considering it played without fiery first-year head coach Maddie Keast and without junior forward Alix Mund.
Keast was ejected from the team’s weekend game at Helena, and was forced to sit out Tuesday night’s action at her alma mater, where she won a state championship as a player under Deden.
One of the best post players from Montana since Deden, Alex Covill, led Hellgate to its victory by scoring a game-high 25 points. Larsen, the game’s hero, scored 14 points while Shannon Kane and Elly Reed, usually reserves, each scored a basket in the absence of Mund.
Sentinel will now look to rebound on Friday evening when it hosts Missoula Big Sky.
Hellgate will travel to Butte on the same night, looking to continue its quest for first place in the Western AA. The Knights currently sit in a tie atop the standings with Kalispell Flathead.
This story will be updated.
