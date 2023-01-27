Hellgate's Alex Covill, rear, goes up at the basket against Big Sky's Kyler Latrielle, front, during the high school girls basketball game between Big Sky and Hellgate at Big Sky High School, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. On Thursday night, Kalispell Glacier became the Knights' latest victim.
MISSOULA — Play physically, front her, double-team her — heck, triple-team her – it seems there’s nothing that a high school team can do to contain the size of Missoula Hellgate’s Alex Covill.
At 6-foot-6, the opposing team can only hope the entry pass to the post is off target. That’s their chance at stopping her – or, bank on getting her in foul trouble.
That’s been a recurring theme all season for the Knights and Covill. Her height allows her to do things on the court that aren’t seen often in high school girls basketball, and as a result she and her coach sometimes think she gets extra attention from officials.
And despite having that feeling again after fouling out Thursday night, it didn’t slow her down. The Washington State signee scored a game-high 17 points in Hellgate’s seventh-consecutive win, this time 52-36 over visiting Kalispell Glacier.
“Her size is so unprecedented at the AA level … her reach and the angles and ability of where she’s able to get the ball and some of the stuff she’s able to do, other kids just aren’t physically even capable of it,” Hellgate coach Maddie Keast said.
In the early parts of the fourth quarter, Covill was defending the paint when a Glacier player attacked the rim. The future Cougar caught an elbow to the nose, which led to a bleed and her temporary exit from the game.
Afterward, she was evaluated by the team trainer and a nurse for a broken nose. Luckily, she got the all clear.
Covill was called for a blocking foul but there’s no visible signs of frustration that ever show. Keast's star player is as cool as the other side of the pillow. She’s chosen to view the unique experience as a learning curve and better understand when to be aggressive and when to lay back.
When she gets to the Pac-12, that ability to feel out the flow of a game will help her much more than dominating shorter competition ever did.
“All these little lessons and all the waves of frustration are going to just help her even more when she gets to the next level,” Keast said. “In the Pac-12, they’ve seen some 6-6 kids before so she might be surprised with some of the calls she does get.”
For now, though, forcing her hand upon the smaller competition will do. The Knights haven’t lost a game since Dec. 17 and are owners of an unscathed 6-0 Western AA record.
Not every game has been perfect, Thursday’s game being a prime example of that as Hellgate struggled with some full-court pressure early on, but it prevailed. The Knights have had some flaws exposed, yet it hasn’t come at the expense of a win.
“If we’re not being challenged then we’re not growing,” Keast said. “We’re almost through the first half of conference play, and I think there have been takeaways from every team. Yeah, we’re undefeated in conference but that doesn’t mean that there haven’t been things to work on.”
In its win, Hellgate’s Chloe Larsen was Robin to Covill’s Batman, dropping 14 points as another steady scoring source.
For Glacier, Noah Fincher was the only player in double figures with 11. Reese Ramey followed her with seven.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
