MISSOULA – Tuesday night’s Big Sky versus Sentinel girls basketball game wasn’t the prettiest, but what it lacked in aesthetic beauty it made up for with energy in the gym.
From the student sections to the parents to the benches, the decibel-level peaked with each basket and defensive stand, and as the final score indicates, there were much more of the latter.
In the season’s first crosstown battle, the Spartans raided the Eagles nest, winning 50-44 by the guidance of junior Emily McElmurry’s 16 points.
“There’s a lot of tension in the gym and a lot of emotion in the gym,” Sentinel head coach Ty Hobbs said. “These games are always a little more emotional than others so I thought we were a little anxious early on.”
The nerves were apparent as the visitors started the game 0 for 10 from the field. The lid was finally taken off the rim when senior Olivia Huntsinger knocked down a three-point basket to get the Spartans offense moving – somewhat.
Despite a halftime lead, they had just 20 points and out of the break, it took nearly two minutes of the third quarter to find the bottom of the net.
After that, though, there was much smoother sailing.
“We were kind of due for one of those (bad shooting) nights, we’ve been shooting it pretty well,” Hobbs said. “But the resiliency of our team and leadership of our team to grind through that and get the buckets was great.”
Twelve of McElmurry’s 17 points came in the second half, while two seniors did the rest of the heavy-lifting.
CC Size scored seven in the third quarter and senior Kassidy Kirgan scored five in the final frame. All eight of her points came in the second half.
“We have five seniors and … they're confident,” Hobbs said. “They know that if we do what we need to do and focus on us and not so much them (opponent), then we can overcome adversity so having them in our huddle is imperative in those tight games … there’s never a doubt in their mind that they were going to pull it out, and that’s what they did.”
This is just Hobbs' first year at the helm of the Spartans program and Tuesday night marked his first return to Big Sky after having led the Eagles during the 2021-22 season.
“It was good, I have a lot of respect for the kids over there,” Hobbs said of his return. “For me, though, it’s just another game. I think all the emotional part of this game is for the people sitting in the stands. Travis (Williams – Big Sky head coach) is doing a great job over there and has a great crew. I have a great crew and it’s a great rivalry.”
For Hobbs’ former team, freshman Avory DeCoite had a game-high 19 points while sophomore Sadie McGuinn chipped in 12 and junior Audrey Hale had 11.
The Eagles played the game short-handed as star player Kaydynce Couture was out with a concussion.
Sentinel vs. Big Sky boys
In the follow-up contest the crowd was just as deafening, but this time, mostly in favor of the home team. In the first quarter, Big Sky's Josiah Cuaresma had a two-handed dunk that helped the Eagles fans seize control of the atmosphere.
It also aided him to one of his best games this season, finishing as the contest's top scorer with 25 points. Everything was clicking for the senior, and six others also cracked the box score for Big Sky.
The final score was 57-42, moving both teams to just 2-5 on the season.
Sentinel underwent one-too-many cold snaps throughout the evening to keep pace with the Eagles. They also had guard Trevor Rausch back for his first game following an injury, scoring five points.
The Spartans had just one player, Patrick Sale, hit double digits (13).
Photos: Missoula Big Sky vs. Missoula Sentinel girls basketball
Photos: Missoula Big Sky vs. Missoula Sentinel boys basketball
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.