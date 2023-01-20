406 logo

406 logo

MISSOULA – The Butte Bulldogs girls’ basketball team hit the road for a Western AA tilt against the Sentinel Spartans.

The Spartans held the Bulldogs to three points in the second quarter and cruised to a 43-28 win.

Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments