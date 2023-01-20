Missoula Sentinel girls' stout defense leads to win over Butte High TONY ADAMS Montana Standard tony.adams@406mtsports.com Tony Adams Sports Editor, Montana Standard Author twitter Author email Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 406 logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MISSOULA – The Butte Bulldogs girls’ basketball team hit the road for a Western AA tilt against the Sentinel Spartans.The Spartans held the Bulldogs to three points in the second quarter and cruised to a 43-28 win.Sentinel jumped out to an 8-1 lead mid-way through the first quarter behind a pair of three-pointers by Monroe Mastro. Brityn Stewart, Dylann Bartoletti, and Laura Rosenleaf picked up baskets to pull the Bulldogs to within a point with a minute left in the opening period.Sentinel led Butte at the end of the first quarter, 11-10.The Spartans scored the first eight points of the quarter, with Mastro accounting for two of the baskets.Emmarie Richards got Butte’s only basket of the quarter, a three-pointer with 1:12 left in the half. Sentinel held a six-point lead at the half, 19-13.The Spartans scored the first four points of the second half to stretch their lead to ten points.Bartoletti scored the first field goal of the second half for Butte with 5:45 left in the quarter. However, the Bulldogs trailed at the end of the third quarter, 29-19.The Spartans extended their lead to 16 points in the 90 seconds of the fourth quarter. Mastro and CC Size made steals to help keep the Bulldogs from closing in the final minutes. The Bulldogs will host Helena Capital at Ross J. Richardson Gymnasium at Butte High School on Thursday evening.Sentinel will take travel to Helena on Tuesday to take on the Capital Bruins. Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bulldogs Girls Basketball Spartans Girls Basketball Montana Sports High School Basketball Monroe Mastro Dylann Bartoletti Brityn Stewart Emmarie Richards Tony Adams Sports Editor, Montana Standard Author twitter Author email Follow Tony Adams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sidney standout wrestlers Owen Lonski and Zander Dean looking to go out on top Bobcat ties brought Bilal Shabazz to MSU Billings — and he's helping men's hoops think big Mack Anderson, Montana Grizzlies host Montana State in battle of bigs, dominant defenses Dillon athletics' weightroom to be dedicated in honor of Terry Thomas Missoula native Lexi Deden playing her best ball as Montana State women prep to face rival Griz
