KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breanna Williams, who will be a senior at Billings Skyview in the fall, will have her jersey in the Ring of Honor display at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame here.

Williams, who recently committed to play women's basketball at the University of Maryland, will have her jersey displayed in recognition of her play during the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-2 Williams, a three-time all-state selection, led Class AA in scoring last year with an average of 22.4 points per game. She also averaged 11.2 rebounds to lead Class AA. She was sixth in the state with 2.83 assists per game and fifth in field goal percentage at .480.

"The Ring of Honor is an exhibit at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame where we honor the nation's top players at every level," said Kelly Mathis, director of development for the hall, in a press release. "To have your jersey on display at the hall of fame is a huge privilege and we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young women."

The release stated that currently 100 jerseys are hanging from the rafters at the hall.