HELENA — The game of basketball is personal for Helena Capital’s Jada Clarkson and lies at the intersection of faith and family.
Adopted at five years old by Eli and Beth Clarkson, Jada was introduced to the game she’s since become a star playing by the people she so affectionately calls mom and dad.
It was through a local church that Clarkson met her forever family and where her faith grew as she did.
“I really thank God for giving me the opportunity to get out of the tough situation I was born into and give me the opportunity to find basketball and be able to have something that’s mine,” Clarkson said.
Clarkson has memories of playing on a backyard hoop growing up and attending Capital games to watch her cousin, Alexa Welch, play for the Bruins. According to Bruins coach Katie Garcin-Forba, there even exists a photo of Clarkson wearing her big cousin’s gold warmup pants after a game.
“Jada was definitely a constant in our gym at a young age,” Garcin-Forba said.
“When you’re little, you’re like, ‘oh my gosh, these people are amazing,’” Clarkson said. “I always made [the players] little signs and stuff.”
Those interactions are what steered Clarkson toward becoming more serious about basketball, though that path came with a decision.
If basketball was to be her life, she’d have to give it her all. There was no option other than giving the sport 100 percent.
In Clarkson’s mind, there's a reason God gave her the ability to not only play basketball, but find the sport in the first place through her adopted family, and she continuously needs to do her part to fulfill what she believes is God’s plan for her life.
“I don’t like to do things lazy and I like to give it everything I have,” Clarkson said. “I had to make a decision that, if this was what I really wanted to do, then I have to work to become the best I can.”
“I think it’s almost a waste to do things not as hard as you can because, if God gave you the ability to be good at something, then you should use that ability.”
Garcin-Forba believes Clarkson’s caring and passionate nature is what helps set her apart on the court.
Clarkson cares about her teammates and the success of her team in a way that makes her a fierce competitor.
“She competes, she has a really high basketball IQ and that combination of things – and she wants to win,” Garcin-Forba said. “She’s very competitive and I think that drives the ship for us.”
It wasn’t all that long ago that Garcin-Forba received an email from a Jada Clarkson asking what she needed to do to get enrolled at Capital.
Garcin-Forba’s mind immediately recalled the memory of that eight- or nine-year-old kid that used to run around the Capital High gym nearly a decade ago.
Luckily for her and the Bruins, it was the same person, and after years of honing her craft and balling out at the Class B level for Whitehall, Clarkson stepped up to Class AA and won Western AA Offensive Player of the Year and All-State honors as a junior.
She’s been an on-court leader for Garcin-Forba and a go-to scorer for the Bruins, cracking the 20-point plateau at least four times the last two seasons.
On Feb. 4, Clarkson scored 15 points in her second game back from injury, converting the game-winning 3-point play with under five seconds on the clock to beat Missoula Big Sky.
“I think that’s a moment she was able to give our team that these girls will never forget,” Garcin-Forba said. “As a coach, you hope it carries us momentum-wise into the last few games and shows that we can close out close games when we need to.”
Capital is currently fourth in the Western AA standings, tied with Helena High, the Bruins’ opponent on Friday night.
It’ll be Clarkson’s final regular-season crosstown game and her first of the season after she missed a 43-28 Bengals victory on Jan. 20.
Basketball has always been a space for Clarkson to do her own thing, a space to remove herself from the negative live has brought.
She’s traveled the country chasing the game she loves and learned plenty about herself as a competitor and teammate.
“More than anything – she’s a great basketball player but she’s a great person,” Garcin-Forba said. “She’s got a good head on her shoulders and she’s been really fun to get to know, especially the older version of her since we had her running around our gym for a lot of years when her cousin was here.”
Clarkson has used her God-given ability and drive to land a junior-college commitment to Casper College in Wyoming, an opportunity she hopes turns into a chance with a bigger program.
Without faith and without her family, Clarkson doesn’t believe she’d be in this position.
It’s all been part of a bigger plan.
“Basketball has definitely taught me more than the ability to dribble an orange ball and put it through a little rim,” Clarkson said.
“It’s been my safety. I can go to the gym and just shoot if I’m having a bad day. I’ve found a lot of friends through it…It’s been more than just a game for me.”
