BILLINGS — Jason Amundsen did his waiting.

And as he alluded to when discussing his new role as the head coach of a Billings West girls basketball team that is coming off of a Class AA state championship, he’s got some pretty big shoes to fill.

“It’s a good thing the expectations are extremely low, right?” Amundsen said jokingly when discussing his promotion from assistant under former coach Charlie Johnson to his successor, as confirmed Friday in an email from School District 2 activities and athletics director Mark Wahl.

Amundsen, who served under Johnson for nine seasons as part of a staff that helped win the Golden Bears an outright title last month and a shared one in the pandemic-shelved 2020 tourney, has been picked to be the program’s next leader after Johnson opted to step away from coaching, with him having since been hired to succeed the retiring Doug Van Zee as West’s activities coordinator.

Prior to West, Amundsen, 46, had prior stops as the head girls coach at Glendive and as an assistant for the Rocky Mountain College women's team under former coach Brian Henderson. He’ll now have another crack at West at being a high school head coach, only one of the most decorated programs ever in Class AA with 10 title game appearances in its history.

“When I got to West, working with Charlie is extremely easy,” Amundsen said, “so I never thought about like, ‘Hey, I want to take this over,’ or anything, because I just enjoyed the seasons. I enjoyed everything. And then when he talked to me about (how) he might be done, that’s the only time I started kicking it around. … I could continue some of the great things he’s done and then also put my own little twist on this.”

Originally from suburban Chicago, Amundsen found his way to Montana by way of working for an outfitter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex for a couple of years, eventually transitioning to teaching and coaching in the state. Amundsen earned his graduate degree from Montana State Billings and said he “settled down” from there, having since taught health enhancement at both Glendive and West in addition to his basketball jobs.

Amundsen said that there have been plenty of pointers he’s learned over the years from Johnson that he’s going to implement in his style, but the “little things” will especially be of importance in his practices.

He’ll have a good core to work with, too — Layla Baumann is graduating to play college hoops for another former West coach, Kevin Woodin, at MSUB next year, but the two junior teammates that joined her as 2022-23 all-state picks (Kourtney Grossman and Sydney Pierce) should give the Golden Bears’ new coach plenty of returning firepower to experiment with.

“I think no matter where your talent level is, no matter where any of that kind of stuff is, you can be pretty darn competitive if you’re fundamentally-sound,” Amundsen said. “I think when you talk about philosophy-wise, that’s kind of what I’m going to emphasize.”

A tradition of girls basketball success is strong in West's halls, and Amundsen's seen the Golden Bears at their pinnacle firsthand.

With control of the program's future direction now in his hands, the season ahead will be his first test to show what he's all learned over the years about sustaining it.

"It's exciting," Amundsen said. "The basketball at West has been pretty top-notch for a while, and it's good to be able to be a part of that, in the history of that, and then hopefully shape that a little bit. So it's exciting."