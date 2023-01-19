Billings Skyview vs. Billings West

Billings West's Kourtney Grossman (2) drives towards the basket as Billings Skyview's Kenzie Strachan (10) defends during their game at West High School on Thursday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Coach Charlie Johnson tells his Billings West girls basketball team that the first three minutes of the third quarter are the most important part of the game.

Thursday night, the second-ranked Golden Bears owned the first three minutes of the third quarter and the next five, too, as they beat No. 4 Billings Skyview 57-48 behind a strong second half overall at the West High gym.

