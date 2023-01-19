BILLINGS — Coach Charlie Johnson tells his Billings West girls basketball team that the first three minutes of the third quarter are the most important part of the game.
Thursday night, the second-ranked Golden Bears owned the first three minutes of the third quarter and the next five, too, as they beat No. 4 Billings Skyview 57-48 behind a strong second half overall at the West High gym.
Ten seconds into the third quarter, Sydney Pierce hit a shot from just inside the 3-point line and West was on its way to a 14-2 run. By the time Breanna Williams helped steady the ship for Skyview, Megan Voegele and Elle Stock were pumping in 3-pointers and the Bears’ lead was 15 after what was a 20-20 halftime tie.
West outscored the Falcons 25-10 in the third quarter. That just padded an already impressive statistic for the Bears: In their seven games, they’ve outscored their opponents 97-67 in the first eight minutes after halftime.
“Johnson really gets us motivated at halftime,” said Voegele, who comes off the bench along with Stock to provide some instant offense for the Bears. “His big thing is the first three minutes of the third quarter should be your best basketball. If we come out the first three minutes of the third quarter like that, it shapes the second half, and I think we showed that tonight.”
Kourtney Grossman continued to reclaim her basketball proficiency after missing all of last season due to two knee surgeries by scoring a team-high 16 points to lead the Bears (6-1, 5-0 Eastern AA). Voegele, who alternated multiple 3-point baskets with Stock in the third quarter, finished with 13 and Stock had nine.
Voegele and Stock each hit three 3-pointers.
“Elle and Megan got hot and that’s probably the difference in the game,” Johnson said.
Skyview (6-3, 3-2) and West split their games last season with each winning by two points until the Falcons won by 16 in the Eastern AA championship on their way to winning the state title.
This one appeared headed to another tight finish. Both coaches said a mixture of nerves and good defense helped limit two of AA’s top offenses — West rank first at 60.3 points per game, Skyview third at 58 points per game — to those 40 combined points at halftime.
West broke out first, however, and Skyview, despite 21 points from Breanna Williams in the final 10½ minutes of the game, couldn’t catch up.
“West is really good, number one,” Skyview coach Brent Montague said, listing some of the reasons for his team’s loss. “And number two, they had a really good third quarter, shooting deep 3s and going in like that. I mean, kudos to them, hats off, their shooters made shots and that’s what you’ve got to do.”
Representatives from Baylor, Washington and Marquette were on hand to see Williams, a 6-foot-2 junior who went into the game averaging 20 points, finish with 27. Charlize Davis added 10 points for the Falcons, who had just four players score.
West did a decent job of bottling Williams up in the first 2½ quarters before she became nearly unstoppable.
“She hit some perimeter shots that were tough to make,” Johnson said. “You can use that old NBA line … the defense was good, but the offense was a lot better.”
The Bears have another intra-city rivalry game Saturday against Billings Senior, a meet up that features another high scorer. The Broncs’ Lauren Cummings is averaging 25.5 points per game in her last four, all Senior wins.
Maybe in the future, Johnson will have to lay down his motivational tatics a little earlier in the night rather than waiting for halftime.
“You know, sometimes we start off a little slow, which it happens,” Voegele said. “I think we get in the mindset of it’s a crosstown game, or whatever … We started a little slow tonight, but I think we adjusted and we really showed what basketball West can play.”
