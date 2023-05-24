BILLINGS — Randy Chase mulled whether or not to apply to the open Billings Skyview girls basketball head coach role for some time, weighing his options as it had been over a decade since he had last led a program.

But at Castle Rock Middle School, where he's spent time as a teacher and coach of several sports up in the Heights, he remembered how much fun he had working with many of the same girls currently on the Falcons' roster. Plus, as a coach with some proven pedigree coaching girls basketball in the city, his candidacy held weight.

Chase threw his hat in the ring, and since he got word Tuesday that he was hired as Skyview's coach, he noted that an excited smile hasn't left his face.

And based on Chase's reaction when asked about his initial thoughts on the move, it's safe to say he made the right call.

"I can't express how thrilled I am to have another opportunity to be a head coach," Chase said in an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com after his hire was confirmed by Billings Public Schools activities and athletics director Mark Wahl in a Wednesday morning email. "To be with kids that I've known for so long, that is just like icing on the cake to be able to be around those kids."

After spending the past 11 seasons at a boys hoops assistant — the first five at Billings Central under Jim Stergar, the past six at Skyview under Kevin Morales and James Bulluck — Chase returns to the girls game as the successor to former Falcons coach Brent Montague, who stepped down in April after four seasons and the school's first-ever Class AA state championship in 2022.

If the last time Chase was the head coach of a girls basketball team in town was any indication, Skyview should be in good hands.

Chase was hired to be the coach at Billings West in 2009, winning a state title with the Golden Bears in 2011 before resigning the year after. That knowledge of how to both make the state tournament and compete there will be crucial at Skyview after Montague — who took over a team that went 1-19 the year before his arrival — helped build a standard of sustained success, winning 64 games overall and placing third at state in March the year after the Falcons' historic state title.

"I was up here at Skyview before Coach Montague and their struggles they had," Chase said. "To see their development Coach Montague has taken (them) to, I just want to be able to keep that status quo.

"Being in a state tournament and being a contender, that's an expectation now. He kind of broke that trend of hoping to get to state to like, 'No, we're there, and we're not only there, we're there and competing.'"

The challenge now for the new trio in charge is to establish a style and culture that makes their program the top dog in the city — and usually, as a result, at or near the top of Class AA, too. Chase's past success at West and Skyview's returning talent (including Eastern AA's reigning Most Outstanding Player on offense, Breanna Williams) puts the Falcons in good position to potentially leap to the front right off of the bat.

When Chase puts his "own stamp" on Skyview, as he put it, it'll hope that his influence will keep the Falcons flying high.

"I'm excited, I'm ready to go," Chase said. "It's a little crazy right now, it's a little bit of a whirlwind trying to plan all of the offseason stuff. I've got a great group of kids that are willing to work ... we're just getting after it."