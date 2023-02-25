HELENA — There’s no other rationalization for what happened in the final 6.3 seconds of Helena High’s 41-40 win over Missoula Sentinel on Saturday but to attribute it to some sort of magical Senior Day force that desired to make five seniors’ final home game as memorable as possible.

With 7.4 seconds to play, the Spartans missed two free throws, denying Sentinel the chance to seal the game already up by three.

Olivia Huntsinger vs. Helena High

Missoula Sentinel senior Olivia Huntsinger scored a team-high 13 points in the Spartans' 41-40 loss to the Bengals on Saturday.
McKenna Morris vs. Sentinel

Helena High senior McKenna Morris scored two points and was one of five Bengals seniors honored pregame as part of Senior Day festivities on Saturday.
Alex Bullock vs. Sentinel

Helena High senior Alex Bullock scored a game-high 14 points, including 12 in the second half, in the Bengals' 41-40 win over Missoula Sentinel on Saturday.

