HELENA — There’s no other rationalization for what happened in the final 6.3 seconds of Helena High’s 41-40 win over Missoula Sentinel on Saturday but to attribute it to some sort of magical Senior Day force that desired to make five seniors’ final home game as memorable as possible.
With 7.4 seconds to play, the Spartans missed two free throws, denying Sentinel the chance to seal the game already up by three.
The ensuing foul sent Helena High junior Ashley Koenig to the foul line, and after making the first of two, Bengals head coach Ben Dudek called time and asked Koenig to intentionally miss the second free throw.
“I just told Ashley to miss it to the left side and for Lauren to either tip it or grab it,” Dudek said.
Down by two points, it was the only way for the Bengals to have a chance to tie or take the lead without playing the foul game.
The execution was perfect.
“Ashley had a perfect miss, right off the left of the rim and it went right to Lauren,” Dudek said. “She grabbed it with two hands, strong, and we had Avery filling that gap behind her. It just worked out.”
It’s a play that, if run 10 times, probably only works once – if then.
“It was kinda lucky,” Koenig said.
“I just knew I had to get it somewhere where Lauren could tip it back. Just kinda went for it and hoped it went where I wanted it to.”
Lauren Heuiser kicked the ball out to Avery Kraft, who was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt. Kraft calmly knocked down all three free throws with 3.4 seconds to play.
Despite a last-ditch effort by Sentinel to create its own magic, those free throws would be the game-winners.
“Usually when our coach draws up plays like that, they usually don’t actually work,” Kraft said. “I think we executed, I mean, perfectly.”
“Ashley was supposed to hit the rim, Lauren was physical and got that rebound, and luckily I got a shot [attempt].”
For Sentinel, the result was a second-straight gut punch after the Spartans dropped an overtime game to Capital on Thursday.
Already locked into the No. 6 seed for the Western AA Divisional Tournament, Sentinel was denied the opportunity to build some momentum. Instead, the Spartans enter the tournament on a five-game losing streak.
“Story of our year, I guess,” Spartans head coach Tyler Hobbs said. “There’s a lot of things we could’ve done to control the outcome of that game. It’s unfortunate we had to lose that one like that, but we can all look back and find areas where we could improve and control our own destiny.”
“I love this team, we’re right on the cusp. We’ve had a lot of really, really close games, both in the win and loss column. We’ve been battle-tested – we’ve won in a variety of ways and we’ve lost in a variety of ways. We’re up for the test of divisionals.”
The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak of their own, a skid that saw Helena High drop a trio of games by a combined 15 points. Saturday’s result was the team’s second consecutive one-point decision after falling to Butte at the buzzer earlier in the week.
Helena High honored its five basketball seniors pregame, a group that includes Maloree English, McKenna Morris, Alex Bullock, Lauren Heuiser and Kim Feller.
Feller and English were honorary starters for Saturday’s game.
“Our seniors – all five of them – have given a lot to the program,” Dudek said. “A lot of sacrifice and dedication, not only to their own craft, but also the team and our team goals.”
“To go out like that, in an exciting way and to get a win going into divisionals, is an awesome thing for them.”
Bullock scored a game-high 14 points to go along with nine rebounds and three steals. She scored 12 of those in the second half when the Bengals needed to erase a two-point halftime deficit and a six-point Sentinel lead to begin the fourth.
It was Bullock’s steal and two free throws that tied the game at 34-34 with four minutes to play and her leadership in the game's final huddle – telling her team the contest wasn’t over – that made an impact down the stretch.
“She played really well tonight,” Dudek said of his star player. “She had a couple big shots from the perimeter. She saw the lane well, was patient waiting for opportunities, and then when she was at the rim, she finished.”
“She just did what she always does – she’s consistently physical and consistently working hard on that defensive end.”
Kraft finished with seven points in the victory, and Koenig and Kylee Gardipee each added five.
Olivia Huntsinger scored a team-high 13 points for Sentinel, while Lilly Allen added nine. Kassidy Kirgan chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and three steals.
It was Monroe Mastro’s 3-pointer with 90 seconds to play that – until the game’s final moments – looked like it would be the go-ahead bucket for the Spartans.
Instead, some Senior Day magic intervened, providing a night Helena High’s seniors, players, coaches and fans won’t soon forget.
“I will never forget my Senior Night,” Bullock said. “It’s amazing to go out on a win, but I think most importantly, this gives our team confidence and momentum going into divisionals.”
“We are a great team when we play like it and I love playing with my team.”
Helena High will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Western AA Divisional Tournament that begins on March 2 in Kalispell.
