BUTTE – After an eventful weekend of divisional tournaments, the Class AA field is cut in half and eight teams will duke it out for the State AA title in the Mining City.
The title is truly up for grabs, with a handful of teams looking more than capable of hoisting the trophy at the end of the weekend. Every team has lost at least two games against the rest of the bracket, a true sign of parity.
Five of the eight teams return from last year’s tournament, including three of the semifinalists.
In a tournament with a lot of unknown, the one thing that is for sure is there are plenty of storylines that will make for an intriguing weekend of basketball.
Dates: Thursday to Saturday
Site: Butte Civic Center
2022 champion: Billings Skyview
2023 field: Billings Skyview (17-4), Billings West (18-2), Bozeman (5-17), Bozeman Gallatin (17-5), Kalispell Flathead (17-4), Missoula Big Sky (12-9), Missoula Hellgate (15-6), Missoula Sentinel (10-12)
Storylines:
Back-to-back for Billings Skyview? The Falcons defeated Hellgate in the title game last season to earn their first-ever state championship. They have put together another strong season, taking second place at the Eastern AA Divisional. The Falcons have fared well against the rest of the field, compiling an 8-3 record. Breanna Williams leads the team and is one of the top players in the state (22.1 ppg). Williams was named the MVP of the state tournament a year ago, and another title run would likely have a lot to do with her play. For a team that had never won a state title before last season, winning two in a row would be quite the story. The experience from last year could prove to be vital as the Falcons navigate through a tough bracket.
Is Billings West the favorite? Record-wise, the Golden Bears have had an incredible season with an 18-2 record and an Eastern AA Divisional title. They beat their crosstown rival and defending champion Billings Skyview in the divisional championship game and are 2-1 against the Falcons this season. West has a balanced offensive attack, with four players averaging 8.9 or more points per game. Kourtney Grossman (11.8 ppg), Layla Baumann (9.9 ppg) and Sydney Pierce (9.3 ppg) lead the way for the Golden Bears. Against the rest of the field, they boast a 7-2 record. One of West’s losses was a 16-point defeat against Missoula Sentinel on Dec. 10, who they happen to play in the opening round this weekend. It is the eleventh consecutive state tournament appearance for West and they will look to add their sixth title since 2003.
Kalispell Flathead’s quest for a title. The Bravettes enter the weekend with some serious momentum after winning the Western AA title with a last second shot from Avery Chouinard. It is their first divisional title since 2001, the same year as their last state championship. Flathead has had a remarkable season and is poised to raise the trophy for the first time in 22 years. They have won 12 of their last 13 games and are 7-3 against the rest of the field. Kennedy Moore (17 ppg) leads the team in scoring and Chouinard (10 ppg) has showcased her clutch ability. The Bravettes are back at the state tournament for the second year in a row after they finished in third place last season. Last year’s big-game experience could be exactly what Flathead needed to end their drought.
Can Missoula Hellgate get over the hump? The Knights have fallen just short, losing in the past two state title games. It is the programs fifth straight trip to the state tournament, and they hope this is the year they end their drought. Hellgate won their last state championship in 1994, the longest stretch without a title of any team in the field. It has been a strong season for the Knights, who were a buzzer-beating shot away from winning the Western AA Divisional last weekend. Alex Covill (17.4 ppg) and Chloe Larsen (15.2 ppg) form a dynamic duo that is difficult for opposing teams to stop. At the divisional tournament, the Washington State-bound Covill had a triple-double with 26 points, 20 rebounds and 10 blocks against Kalispell Glacier. After two years of heartbreak, this could be the year that the Knights complete the mission.
History for Bozeman Gallatin. In their third season as a program, the Raptors are making their first trip to the state tournament. After winning only two total games in their first two seasons, Gallatin turned the tide and won 17 games this year. The Raptors have shown their ability to ride momentum, with winning streaks of four or more games on three separate occasions this year. Jada Davis leads the way with 18 points per game. Gallatin is 5-4 in games against the rest of the field, but they have showcased that they are capable of beating some of the top teams. In what is already a historic weekend for the program, Gallatin is capable of winning games and adding to their impressive season.
The action tips off on Thursday at noon with the first game between Missoula Hellgate and Bozeman Gallatin, followed by Billings West v. Missoula Sentinel. In the later slate, Billings Skyview takes on Missoula Big Sky at 6:30 pm, followed by Kalispell Flathead v. Bozeman.
