BILLINGS — It’d been nearly a month since the Billings West girls basketball team had played a competitive game, and the first five-plus minutes of Thursday night’s home game coming off the Christmas break against third-ranked Bozeman Gallatin seemed to bear that out.
Still searching for their first field goal, the Bears appeared headed for a long night, at least offensively. The Bears finally settled in, and with the help of some solid defense that helped get their transition game going, eventually pulled away from the previously unbeaten Raptors for a 65-43 win.
West scored 40 second-half points and turned a 25-25 halftime score into a final that titled heavily in the Bears’ favor.
“I would say, like a seven out of 10,” West junior Sydney Pierce replied when asked to rate her team’s game. “But there’s always room for improvement. There’s a big difference between this team and the team from the first week” of the season.
The Bears (2-1, 1-0 Eastern AA) might yet be another different team down line. Already they were adjusting to being without two-time all-state player and last year’s leading scorer Taylee Chirrick, whose family moved to Roberts just before the start of the season.
Additionally, Thursday’s game marked the return from injury of both Layla Baumann, last year’s top 3-point shooter in Class AA, and Elle Stock. Re-inserting those two into the rotation was another change from the first two games of the year.
Once the Bears seemed to hit their sea legs, though, things seemed to go swimmingly.
“I think one thing we took advantage of a little bit in the break was switching up a couple things,” said West coach Charlie Johnson, noting his team’s previous game was on Dec. 10. “My assistant coaches did a great job challenging (the players) in different areas, and I thought they responded well. Practice was pretty competitive.”
Pierce finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. That final stat was indicative of the emphasis the Bears placed on defense for this game.
Gallatin (4-1, 0-1) entered the game as the second-highest scoring in Class AA, averaging nearly 59 points a contest. Freshman guard Jade Davis was averaging 21 points per game. But once the Raptors fell behind in the second half they couldn’t find a way to consistently score on the taller Bears and watched the game steadily escape their grasp.
Johnson credited Maria Ackerman with providing his team with a second-half spark – West outscored Gallatin 40-18 after the break – by collecting a couple steals early in the third quarter.
Still, for a program in just its third year of existence and with a roster of just two seniors, a 22-point loss to one of the Eastern AA’s top teams the past few seasons on the heels of a four-game winning streak to start the season was nothing for coach Wes Holmquist to feel too badly about.
“I know it sounds cliché, but we’re just trying to get better,” Holmquist said. “And I’ve seen some steps forward throughout this first month of the season. Tonight … I wouldn’t say we took a step back, but we didn’t really make a big step forward. But we can learn from this.”
Davis scored a team-high 14 points and Jaeli Jenkins added 11 for the Raptors.
Kourtney Grossman added 10 points for the Bears, who had five players score at least eight points. The end result turned to be a far cry from what the first six minutes were hinting at.
“I’m not worried about us offensively,” Johnson said. “We can score points with the best of them as long as we don’t turn the ball over. But defensively, if we have the mindset that we’re going to control the paint, get out on the guards and rebound, I like our chances.”
