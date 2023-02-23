Billings Skyview's Charlize Davis drives down the court during Thursday's game against Billings Senior at the Skyview gym. Davis scored 18 points, along with teammate Breanna Williams, to help the Falcons win their ninth game in a row.
BILLINGS — Calling the Billings Skyview girls basketball team “defending state champions,” is accurate. The Falcons, after all, won the program’s first Class AA title nearly 12 months ago.
This season, though, players and coaches didn’t talk in terms of defending anything. And not out of fear of pressure or expectations. It was because the Falcons had a handful or more of players in new roles, including three new starters.
“It’s a whole different team,” Skyview senior Charlize Davis said Thursday night after the Falcons wrapped up their regular season with a 52-32 home win over Billings Senior. “It’s really difficult when people say that, ‘oh, you’re defending state champs.’
“Well, this is not the team it was last year. But we’ve made a whole new names for ourselves.”
The Falcons, No. 3 in the final 406mtsports.com rankings, have indeed done that.
Their latest victory moved their record to 15-3 overall (12-2 in the Eastern AA) and they’ll enter next week’s divisional tournament on a nine-game winning streak. That’s the top in the classification, thanks to Kalispell Flathead’s Thursday night loss to Missoula Hellgate. The second-ranked Bravettes had won eight in a row before falling victim to the fifth-ranked Knights.
The win over the Broncs wasn’t the smoothest for the Falcons, who were celebrating their Senior Night, which is always an emotional game for any program.
But Davis, one of those seniors, scored 18 points and junior Breanna Williams also had 18 points to help keep the Falcons’ winning streak intact.
“We’re finding our identity a little bit,” Williams said. “We’re kind of figuring that out, right, because we’re playing our best basketball right now.”
Williams has certainly forged her identity as one of the best players in the state. The 6-foot-2 forward entered Thursday night having scored at least 20 points in her last 10 games (averaging 25.2 ppg during that span) and recording a double-double in each of those games, as well.
Her 20-point streak ended, as did the double-double run: Williams finished with seven rebounds. Williams was one of three regular starters who were left on the bench for the first three minutes of each half so coach Brent Montague could start three seniors in their place, so decreased playing time was likely a factor in Williams' decreased output.
Williams, though, made it a point to make the most of her minutes. She also had six assists.
“Tonight was about the seniors,” she said. “I was kind of just looking for our seniors. Winning was a big part, but tonight was about our seniors, as well.”
The Broncs were within eight points late in the first half until Skyview went on an 8-0 run with six points from Williams and two each from Rae Smart and Angel Martin for a 32-14 halftime lead.
Lauren Cummings scored 14 points to lead the Broncs, who finished their regular season 7-11 and 7-7 in the conference. Senior will be the fourth seed at the divisional and has a firm shot at grabbing one of the four state-tournament berths.
“There’s a ticket to be punched, and the way I look at it, the three through eight (seeds) are going to be very competitive,” Senior coach Connor Silliker said. “There’s a lot of teams that they get hot at the right time and show out at the divisional tournament, there can be some surprises.”
The Falcons may not have liked being called defending champs, but it’s also not a surprise they are where they are. They’ll at worst be the No. 2 seed at divisionals behind Billings West, which can wrap up the top seed with a win Friday night against last-place Belgrade.
The next couple weeks will determine if Skyview can call itself “back-to-back champs.” That’s a label this group of Falcons would gladly accept.
“We know that we can handle anyone,” Davis said. “We don’t go into it thinking, ‘oh, we’re just going to win.’ But we know we can do it. We know we can handle it, and we know our full potential. Hopefully, we’re going to reach it at the state championship game.”
