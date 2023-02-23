Billings Senior vs. Billings Skyview

Billings Skyview's Charlize Davis drives down the court during Thursday's game against Billings Senior at the Skyview gym. Davis scored 18 points, along with teammate Breanna Williams, to help the Falcons win their ninth game in a row.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Calling the Billings Skyview girls basketball team “defending state champions,” is accurate. The Falcons, after all, won the program’s first Class AA title nearly 12 months ago.

This season, though, players and coaches didn’t talk in terms of defending anything. And not out of fear of pressure or expectations. It was because the Falcons had a handful or more of players in new roles, including three new starters.

Billings Senior vs. Billings Skyview

Billings Skyview's Breanna Williams had her streak of scoring at least 20 points stopped at 10 games in a row, but she still scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had six assists.
Billings Senior vs. Billings Skyview

Billings Senior's Kienna Gillespie shoots as Billings Skyview's Ava Petersen defends on Thursday.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments