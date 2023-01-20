Helena High's Maloree English

Helena High's Maloree English drives the ball to the basket in the 43-28 win for the Bengals on Friday night at the Jungle. 

HELENA — In a game that was defined by defense, it was the shooting of the Helena High Bengals and in particular, Maloree English that was the X-factor in a 43-28 victory for Helena over No. 1 Helena Capital.

The Bruins came into Friday's crosstown matchup with a 6-1 record and ranked first in the 406mtsports.com rankings. Yet, Helena was suffocating on defense and that along with timely 3-point shooting (6-of-14 as a team) which included a 3-for-3 effort from English in the second half, led to the Bengals (5-3, 3-2) first win over Capital in the Jungle since 2019.

