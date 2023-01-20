HELENA — In a game that was defined by defense, it was the shooting of the Helena High Bengals and in particular, Maloree English that was the X-factor in a 43-28 victory for Helena over No. 1 Helena Capital.
The Bruins came into Friday's crosstown matchup with a 6-1 record and ranked first in the 406mtsports.com rankings. Yet, Helena was suffocating on defense and that along with timely 3-point shooting (6-of-14 as a team) which included a 3-for-3 effort from English in the second half, led to the Bengals (5-3, 3-2) first win over Capital in the Jungle since 2019.
"That felt so amazing," English said. "We (this group) haven't won a crosstown game in the Jungle so it felt super good for all of us. We worked really hard. We were putting up shots and we came out aggressive."
Both teams play aggressive man-to-man defense and that was on full display as the two teams combined to shoot 26 percent. Helena High shot 31 percent overall from the field but held Capital to 23.4. The Bengals didn't allow the Bruins to score double figures in a single stanza.
In the first quarter, both teams scored five. Logan Todorovich opened the game with a 3-pointer for the Bengals, who came in shooting 18 percent from three. On Friday, against the top-ranked Bruins, they shot 24 percent better and they heated up in the second half.
First though, Helena had to battle its way to the lead, which it did in the second with a 12-9 advantage in their favor. Alex Bullock scored twice in the stanza and Ashley Koenig got a key bucket late on an offensive rebound that sent Helena into the half leading 17-14.
"We always talk about wanting it more," Bullock said. "Being the first one to the floor, being the first one to the boards and I think we showed it tonight and I'm proud of all of us. We worked our butts off for that."
The Bengals scored 26 points in the second half. 15 of them came from beyond the arc and that effort started early in the third quarter with English who hit twice from deep in the first 2:15 of the second half to extend Helena's lead to 23-14.
"That's what we have been waiting for," Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. "We shot 42 percent and we got quality looks. We only took 36 shots but we got the kind of looks that we talked about getting."
Gracie Mockel kept Capital in it with four of the Bruins five third-quarter points, however a three-point play from Alex Bullock and a 3-pointer from Koenig sent Helena to the fourth quarter leading 29-19.
Abby Bignell hit two triples in the fourth for CHS and the first cut the lead to seven, but Helena answered with 10 straight. The Bengals went back up 11 on a triple from McKenna Morris. Then, English hit again from 3-point range to cap the run and put Helena in front 42-25 with just over a minute to play.
"I have no words," Dudek said of English. "She is such a hard worker. She hasn't been shooting the ball well to start the season and for her to do that tonight, I couldn't be happier."
"Coach always tells us to be ready," English said who scored 10. "And if you get the shot, to take it."
The 18-9 advantage at the 3-point line was huge for Helena. So was the 42-32 edge on the boards. Bullock had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Bengals. Mockel led all scorers with a game-high 14 points for the Bruins. Bignell added six. Kathryn Emmert finished with four.
"They shot 42 percent from 3-point and we shot 17," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "That was a glaring stat to me. That and our free throws. We got outrebounded by 10. It was just little things like that. We had opportunties, we just couldn't finish."
"The biggest thing is just figuring out how to bounce back," she added. "We just have to move on the next one."
Capital's (6-2, 3-2) offense was impacted by the absence of Jada Clarkson, their top scorer and an all-state performer last season. Yet, Helena's defense ranked third in Class AA coming in and the work on that end of the floor (0.61 points per possession allowed) resulted in a Helena sweep over the two days, something that hasn't happened since 2019.
"We take pride in our defense," Bullock said. "It just resonates with us. We love being gritty. We love being scrappy. We want to win games in March and this will help propel us to get there."
