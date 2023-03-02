Top-seeded Missoula Hellgate flexed its muscle in the first round of the Western AA girls divisional basketball tournament Thursday in Kalispell, advancing to the semifinals with a 63-33 win over Glacier.
The Knights, who are the defending champs, got a spectacular performance from Washington State signee Alex Covill who went a perfect 10-for-10 from the field to score 26 points. She also tore down 20 rebounds and blocked 10 shots to finish with a triple-double.
Glacier kept things competitive in the first half and stormed out to a 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. But a 19-7 outburst in the second from Hellgate made it 32-24 at the intermission in favor of the Knights.
The Knights scored 19 more in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth, while Glacier was limited to just nine second-half points, thanks in large part to the dominant effort from Covill.
Chloe Larsen also had a productive day for Hellgate with 18 points, 11 boards and five assists. Carmen Anderson pitched in with eight points. Reese Ramey paced Glacier with 11 points. Sarah Downs added nine.
GBB
Missoula Big Sky 46, Helena 39
The fifth-seeded Big Sky Eagles closed on a 9-3 run against Helena High on Thursday in the first round of the Western AA girls divisional tournament to knock off the Bengals 46-39 to advance to the semifinals.
Helena took the lead after the first quarter with a 10-8 advantage. Yet, the Eagles outscored Helena 11-7 in the second quarter to lead 18-17 at the half. Heading into the fourth, Big Sky led 30-25. Helena was able to tie things up after an offensive rebound and a put back by Madi Todorovich but Big Sky was able to close things out with its 9-3 run.
Kadynce Couture and Avory DeCoite led Big Sky with a game-high 14 points. Alex Bullock also had 14 for the Bengals. Logan Todorovich pitched in with 10.
Big Sky will face Hellgate in the Western AA semifinals on Friday night at 3:30. The Helena girls will play on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. against Kalispell Glacier.
Missoula Sentinel 39, Helena Capital 32
The low-scoring affair saw the sixth-seeded Spartans advance to the semifinals with the first round's biggest upset. The Bruins were the No. 3 seed and had a 2-0 series lead over Sentinel on the season.
The two teams hung close most of the game with the Spartans always maintaining the lead. It wasn't until midway through the third quarter that Capital regained the advantage for the first time since early in the first.
Sentinel responded by reclaiming the lead by the quarter's end and never looked back. They shut Capital down in the final frame, holding them to three points.
Emily McElmurry paced the Spartans with 14 points. Olivia Huntsinger added eight while CC Size tossed in six.
They'll now get a chance at Kalispell Flathead at 5 p.m. Friday. The Bravettes have split the season series with the Spartans 1-1 to this point.
Kalispell Flathead 54, Butte 48
The Bravettes were nearly the victim of a David and Goliath story, staving off a loss by making crucial free throws down the stretch. Leading 49-48 with exactly one minute to play, Flathead went five of six from the charity stripe to turn off the upset alerts.
It was the cap to its 14-1 run that closed out the game. The Bravettes trailed 47-40 midway through the fourth quarter before stepping into the moment and delivering clutch baskets.
Kennedy Moore stole the show for Flathead by dropping 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Avery Chouinard was the team's other double-digit scorer with 10.
BBB
Missoula Hellgate 66, Kalispell Flathead 49
In the first game of the boys tournament, top-seeded Hellgate turned it on in the second half as it ran away from Kalispell Flathead by a score of 66-49.
After a first period that saw the programs tied, the Knights dominated the middle quarters to build a healthy lead. Between the second and third frames, Hellgate outscored the Braves 39-21.
It displayed major depth in the contest, as Mario Rosemond led the team with 17 points. Just their fourth-leading scorer, the senior stepped up to take some pressure off standout Connor Dick.
Dick still finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds while Donovyn Headswift contributed an additional 14 points.
The Knights will advance to the semifinals to face fourth-seeded Helena Capital.
Helena Capital 58, Butte 46
Capital, which lost at Butte last Friday, grabbed an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. A five-point stretch in the second quarter by Nick Michelotti and a bucket right before half by Hayden Opitz allowed Capital to take a 27-19 lead into the half.
At one point, the Bruins led 45-28 before Butte made a run in the fourth quarter thanks to a 13-point effort in the final stanza from Cameron Gurnsey. Yet, a key 3-pointer by Hudsen Grovom and some free throws late helped the Bruins wrap up the win.
"We came out in that third quarter and played pretty well," Guy Almquist said to KCAP after the game. "They pressed up and we got out of what got us there, but in the end, we are able to do enough. We played good enough defense, rebounded the ball and shot 18-of-25 from the free throw line which is pretty good for us."
Nick Michelotti led the Bruins with 15 points. Henry Gross added 11 and Opitz finished with eight for the Bruins. Gurnsey finished with 15. Hudseon Luetdke wound up with 10.
Kalispell Glacier 54, Missoula Big Sky 31
Cohen Kastelitz led the way for the Glacier Wolfpack in an impressive first-round performance over Missoula Big Sky. Kastelitz scored 19 points and was joined in double figures by Ty Olsen who had 14 points in a 23-point win.
Glacier, which is playing in its hometown, if not on its home court, stormed out of the gates with a 17-3 first quarter. By the half, the lead was 33-13 Wolfpack and in the second half, Glacier put it in cruised control, scoring 21 points compared to 18 for the Spartans as Glacier punched its ticket to the semifinals.
Josiah Cuarsema led the way for the Eagles with 11 points. Big Sky will play on Friday morning in loser-out action against Sentinel.
Helena High 73, Sentinel 45
In the nightcap in Kalispell, the Helena High boys dominated Sentinel and beat the Spartans for the third time this season with a 73-45 win.
The Bengals have now scored 70 points or more in all three games against Sentinel and on Thursday, Helena scored 20 in each of the first three quarters. The Spartans scored 12 in the opening stanza to keep things close, but Helena outscored them 20-6 in the second to blow the game wide open. Jaxan Lieberg connected on a triple in the closing seconds and it was 40-18 Bengals.
"Our defense was outstanding," Helena high head coach Brandon Day said. "That got us into transition and Jaxan came out really strong and the rest of the players just followed suit."
Colter Petre scored on the final play of the third quarter Bengals which put HHS in front 60-37 headed to the final stanza. Sentinel never really challenged in the fourth and the final margin ended up at 28.
Lieberg was stellar for the Bengals with a game-high 24 points. He was 9-of-16 from the field and made 4-of-9 shots from beyond the arc. Dylan Christman, Colter Petre, Cael Murgel, and Tevin Wetzel each finished with seven. Helena won the rebounding battle 36-23 and forced 17 turnovers, while holding Sentinel to 23 percent shooting from the field.
"We haven't really come out and won a game big like that all year," Day said. "I think it's good for us to know that we can play that kind of defense. I just hope the boys bring that same energy tomorrow."
Helena is now 14-5 on the season and will square off against third-seeded Glacier on Friday night at 8 p.m. The winner will clinch a spot in the Western AA championship game, as well as a state tournament berth.
