Top-seeded Missoula Hellgate flexed its muscle in the first round of the Western AA girls divisional basketball tournament Thursday in Kalispell, advancing to the semifinals with a 63-33 win over Glacier.

The Knights, who are the defending champs, got a spectacular performance from Washington State signee Alex Covill who went a perfect 10-for-10 from the field to score 26 points. She also tore down 20 rebounds and blocked 10 shots to finish with a triple-double.

