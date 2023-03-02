Top-seeded Missoula Hellgate flexed its muscle in the first round of the Western AA girls divisional basketball tournament Thursday in Kalispell, advancing to the semifinals with a 63-33 win over Glacier.
The Knights, who are the defending champs, got a spectacular performance from Washington State signee Alex Covill who went a perfect 10-for-10 from the field to score 26 points. She also tore down 20 rebounds and blocked 10 shots to finish with a triple-double.
Glacier kept things competitive in the first half and stormed out to a 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. But a 19-7 outburst in the second from Hellgate made it 32-24 at the intermission in favor of the Knights.
The Knights scored 19 more in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth, while Glacier was limited to just nine second-half points, thanks in large part to the dominant effort from Covill.
Chloe Larsen also had a productive day for Hellgate with 18 points, 11 boards and five assists. Carmen Anderson pitched in with eight points. Reese Ramey paced Glacier with 11 points. Sarah Downs added nine.
Missoula Big Sky 46, Helena 39
The fifth-seeded Big Sky Eagles closed on a 9-3 run against Helena High on Thursday in the first round of the Western AA girls divisional tournament to knock off the Bengals 46-39 to advance to the semifinals.
Helena took the lead after the first quarter with a 10-8 advantage. Yet, the Eagles outscored Helena 11-7 in the second quarter to lead 18-17 at the half. Heading into the fourth, Big Sky led 30-25. Helena was able to tie things up after an offensive rebound and a put back by Madi Todorovich but Big Sky was able to close things out with its 9-3 run.
Kadynce Couture and Avory DeCoite led Big Sky with a game-high 14 points. Alex Bullock also had 14 for the Bengals. Logan Todorovich pitched in with 10.
Big Sky will face Hellgate in the Western AA semifinals on Friday night at 3:30. The Helena girls will play on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. against Kalispell Glacier.
Missoula Hellgate, Capital boys advance to semis
In the first game of the boys tournament, top-seeded Hellgate turned it on in the second half as the ran away from Kalispell Flathead by a score of 66-49.
The Knights will advance to the semifinals and will face fourth-seeded Helena Capital after the Bruins knocked off Butte by a score of 58-46.
Capital, which lost at Butte last Friday, grabbed an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. A five-point stretch in the second quarter by Nick Michelotti and a bucket right before half by Hayden Opitz allowed Capital to take a 27-19 lead into the half.
At one point, the Bruins led 45-28 before Butte made a run in the fourth quarter thanks to a 13-point effort in the final stanza from Cameron Gurnsey. Yet, a key 3-pointer by Hudsen Grovom and some free throws late helped the Bruins wrap up the win.
Nick Michelotti led the Bruins with 15 points. Henry Gross added 11 and Opitz finished with eight for the Bruins. Gurnsey finished with 15. Hudseon Luetdke wound up with 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.