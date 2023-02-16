BILLINGS — The only question that really needed answering Thursday night was: What happened?
Somehow Billings Skyview flipped its Eastern AA girls basketball home game against rival and top-ranked Billings West completely around and turned a double-digit deficit into an easy win, running the Golden Bears out of the gym to the tune of a 67-51 win for the Falcons.
Crazy things have happened the past couple years when these rivals meet. The teams split two-point games last season, and earlier this year West ran away from a first-half tie to claim victory.
This, though … Sydney Pierce opened the second half with a basket that gave the Bears a 13-point lead, but the Falcons were off to the races after that.
The Falcons scored 44 second-half points against Class AA’s second-ranked defense and gave up just 17 second-half points to the No. 1 offense. Again, what happened?
“We just came out fighting and we didn’t back down,” Skyview junior Breanna Williams said. “We were down (11 points) going into halftime, so we just kept our heads up, put our heads down and just started chipping away.”
Williams, who leads Class AA in both scoring (22.1 ppg) and rebounding (11.4 rpg) put in a season-high 32 points. Alexis Brauer added 18 points with the help of four 3-pointers and Charlize Davis, who helped keep Skyview in the game in the first half, added 12 points. But it was Brauer's three consecutive transition layups as part of a 14-0 Skyview run in the third quarter that brought the Falcons back into the game.
That last three points of the run came on a Williams and-one that gave Skyview its first lead at 37-36. Though West took the lead back twice on buckets by Kourtney Grossman, Brauer gave the Falcons the lead for good, 42-40, with one of her 3-pointers.
Skyview continued to pull away from there. Williams finished with 24 points in the second half on drives, step-backs, 3-pointers and offensive rebounds. The Falcons’ second-half output was more than they scored total against Helena Capital, equaled their output against Helena and was just four points less than their total in that earlier loss to the Bears.
What happened?
“That was up there with about as good a half as I’ve ever seen one of our teams play,” said coach Brent Montague, who is in his fourth season with the Falcons, and that includes last year’s Class AA state championship run. “Just simply because, number one, the competition. West is just, I mean, goodness gracious, they’re so tall and athletic and a very talented team.
“For our kids to go up against them and be aggressive and not back down, it definitely ranks up there. It was one of those specials halves, that’s for sure.”
Layla Baumann (13 points) and Grossman (12 points) were effective in the paint in the first half, helping the Bears gain a 34-23 lead by the break. And when Pierce, who also had 12 points, started the scoring in the third quarter, a West win seemed imminent.
But about 13 minutes later, with just under three minutes remaining, West coach Charlie Johnson was on the bench, peering over his right shoulder at the scoreboard that somehow showed his team trailing by 18 points.
What happened?
“There’s really no X’s or O’s,” Johnson said. “I could have called a timeout maybe to stop that run, but like I told the girls, do I need to call a timeout to tell you to get back on defense? Credit to (the Falcons), they played well on their home floor. They did a good job of flustering us and we didn’t handle it very well.”
OK, so maybe there’s one more question to ask. Skyview (13-3, 10-2 Eastern AA) won its seventh straight while ending a 12-game winning streak for West (13-2, 11-1) at the same time.
Next weekend marks the end of the regular season and then it’s divisional time. So, what does this win — and especially those final 16 minutes — mean for the Falcons coming down the stretch?
“I’d say don’t get a big head from this game,” cautioned Brauer, a senior, and just one of two returning starters along with Williams from last year’s title team. “Just come in to the next game just as prepared as we were for this one.”
