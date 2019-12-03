Class B Girls Basketball
2018-2019 top three: 1) Wolf Point 2) Florence-Carlton 3) Missoula Loyola
2019-2020 storyline
The departure of Wolf Point’s senior twin tandem, Mary and Imani Bighorn, will be a tall order to replace, but the Wolves and head coach Cody Larson return the majority of their roster, including Mya Fourstar. The senior’s transfer from Frazer before last season took Wolf Point to new heights, as the Wolves won their first state title since 2003.
Elsewhere, fellow Northern school Harlem will look to replicate their impressive run to last year’s playoffs, which included a pair of wins over Wolf Point in the regular season.
The South’s Columbus and Three Forks will attempt to return to the state championship, while a program like the Colstrip, which made the 2017-18 state championship game against Three Forks but fell short of last season’s tournament, hopes to emulate Wolf Point’s success, which saw the Wolves take the title after missing the state tournament the year prior.
The West was represented in the final last season by Florence-Carlton, but the Falcons lose a pair of leaders from last year in Danielle Zahn and Makenna Liles. Another team from the West to watch is Missoula Loyola, who defeated 2017-18 champion Three Forks in the third-place game back in March.
One big number
20: The number of consecutive wins Florence-Carlton tallied before losing to Wolf Point in the state championship.
