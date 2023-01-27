BILLINGS — As Shane Anderson contributes on the coaching staff of what looks to be yet another high-flying Malta girls basketball team this season, he's well-aware of who helped set the standard of M-ette excellence in the first place.

Skyla Sisco is a legendary name in Malta, being the star of the M-ette squad in 1991 that won the school's first of 10 state championships to date before she went on to play for Montana, having a Hall of Fame college career with four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Skyla Sisco Malta

Skyla Sisco, pictured here playing for Montana, led Malta to a state championship in 1991 and a runner-up finish a year later. In Missoula, she was the Big Sky Conference MVP in 1998 and helped the Lady Griz to four league titles.
Malta girls basketball

Marla Sisco, the mother of Malta and Montana basketball legend Skyla Sisco, sports a M-ettes 1991 Class B state championship jacket during games Thursday against Glasgow in Malta.
Malta girls basketball

Members of the Malta girls basketball team and surrounding community pose for a photo prior to a game Thursday against Glasgow in Malta. A fundraising effort was conducted at the school Thursday for legendary former M-ette and Montana player Skyla Sisco, who is battling cancer.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

Load comments