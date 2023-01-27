Members of the Malta girls basketball and cheerleading teams pose for a photo prior to a game Thursday against Glasgow in Malta. The M-ettes wore throwback warmups as part of "Retro Night," a part of the festivities surrounding the overall fundraising effort for legendary former Malta player Skyla Sisco.
Skyla Sisco, pictured here playing for Montana, led Malta to a state championship in 1991 and a runner-up finish a year later. In Missoula, she was the Big Sky Conference MVP in 1998 and helped the Lady Griz to four league titles.
Members of the Malta girls basketball team and surrounding community pose for a photo prior to a game Thursday against Glasgow in Malta. A fundraising effort was conducted at the school Thursday for legendary former M-ette and Montana player Skyla Sisco, who is battling cancer.
A picture of Malta's girls basketball team with its trophy haul from the M-ettes' 1991 Class B state championship team.
BILLINGS — As Shane Anderson contributes on the coaching staff of what looks to be yet another high-flying Malta girls basketball team this season, he's well-aware of who helped set the standard of M-ette excellence in the first place.
Skyla Sisco is a legendary name in Malta, being the star of the M-ette squad in 1991 that won the school's first of 10 state championships to date before she went on to play for Montana, having a Hall of Fame college career with four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
Her name is plastered all over the program record books as a shining beacon for what a hooper from the Hi-Line town can achieve.
"We've had pretty good teams for the most part ever since that state title happened in '91," Anderson, an assistant coach with the M-ettes, said. "You got all these young girls that look up to these girls and it's just kind of a snowball effect. ... Most of the kids in Malta probably don't know Skyla personally, but they've heard of her."
But with Sisco now in the fight of her life as she takes on a second round of breast cancer, all the joy and elation she's given the town throughout the past few decades is being reciprocated right back to her in the form of care and support.
And the M-ettes even managed to get a nearby rival in on the effort, too.
Malta and Glasgow teamed up during their boys and girls basketball matchups Thursday at Malta to help fundraise en masse toward expenses for Sisco's battle, which will include temporary relocation to Arizona for specialized treatment in addition to chemotherapy, radiation and other cancer-fighting measures.
The crowd — who was additionally celebrating "Retro Night" at the school, with many M-ette fans on-hand wearing 1991 gear — filled up donation buckets, bought popcorn (sales of which were donated by the school's athletic club back to the fund) and even gave back 50-50 raffle winnings to the tune of $5,776.50, a number that Anderson called "unbelievable" to see from a single set of games.
"We live in a very giving community up here on the Hi-Line, and I was very confident that people would show up and support Skyla for this good cause," Anderson said. "Before games and at halftime, people just came out of the stands and just started giving. ... It was just an all-around effort."
Sisco was originally diagnosed with (and successfully treated for) breast cancer in 2019, but a late-stage form of inflammatory breast cancer returned two years later and spread to her lymph nodes, sending Sisco back to treatment.
With a highly successful GoFundMe page — one that's raised over $110,000 as of Friday afternoon — showing that there was plenty of recent momentum behind the effort to see Sisco recover, Anderson thought it would be a worthwhile idea to hold an in-person fundraiser at the Malta-Glasgow games, a showdown that usually brings a sizable crowd, and helped announce and organize a fundraising drive for the game with the school's student council.
And even on short notice (Anderson started advertising the event Wednesday on Facebook), the communities involved rallied in full force to show their support for possibly the most influential M-ette of them all.
"It all came together so fast, and people were more than willing to step up and help her out," Anderson said. "I'm extremely proud of our community and Glasgow's community and everybody here just to raise that kind of money in such short notice. It was basically a two-hour, three-hour effort and we had it done and we were just thrilled that we were able to help Skyla out with this."
Anderson said that those still wishing to donate can do so either by contributing to the ongoing GoFundMe or by directly sending a check in Sisco's name to the First State Bank of Malta, located at 1 S. First St. in Malta.
