Loyola bench 2023 divisionals

Loyola Sacred Heart girls coach Aaron Ward instructs his team during a timeout late in its divisional semifinal win over Thompson Falls on Friday in Anaconda.

 Lucas Semb, Missoulian

ANACONDA — The Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team is on the brink of clinching a Western B divisional championship.

On Friday afternoon from Memorial Gymnasium, the Breakers moved one step closer to securing the title and a state berth with a 59-45 win over Thompson Falls. Loyola will play Bigfork in divisional finals Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Anaconda.  

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments