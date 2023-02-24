ANACONDA — The Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team is on the brink of clinching a Western B divisional championship.
On Friday afternoon from Memorial Gymnasium, the Breakers moved one step closer to securing the title and a state berth with a 59-45 win over Thompson Falls. Loyola will play Bigfork in divisional finals Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Anaconda.
The Breakers outscored the Blue Hawks 18-8 in the final quarter to pull away in what was an otherwise close contest.
“From the Shelby tournament at the beginning of the year to now, they’ve really improved and kind of figured out our system and bought into what we’re doing,” first-year Breakers coach Aaron Ward said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”
Loyola evolved from a team completely dominated by top scorer Gio Horner (16.8 points per game) to a team working by committee.
Coming into the season, only Horner and lone senior Charlotte Cummings had any varsity experience. Early in the season, Horner had to register a 39-point outing to scrape past Stevensville. It took some repetition for the complementary pieces to get going.
But in the most pivotal stretch of the season, they’ve rounded out their games to put together whole-team performances.
On Friday, Addie Nault nailed three triples to score nine points while Sammy McHugh added 11 points off the bench. Those 11 points far exceeded Thompson Falls’ bench, which went scoreless. Cummings, who’s been a reliable second option all season, marked 12 points.
“They’ve definitely all stepped up,” Horner said of her teammates. “The last couple of games we’ve (Cummings and herself) got into some foul trouble and they really step it up and they’re like, ‘OK, I know what I need to do.’ Sammy (McHugh) has played really great shooting wise and free throws and Caitrin (Harrington), she steps it up on drives and stuff and their confidence has really grown.”
Horner has developed from a pure scorer into an overall playmaker.
Facilitating to teammates has aided them in becoming impactful players in their own right and helped Horner in making the right play at the right time — whether it’s her shot on someone else’s. All of their skillsets are meshing at a crucial stage.
“At the beginning of the year it was a lot of scoring … but what I’m most impressed with is how she’s (Horner) been able to help our offense operate with passing,” Ward said. “She still scores for us but she’s learned how to share and get everyone involved so that she doesn’t see a box-and-one and we don’t have to change what we’re doing. That way we’ve been able to get four girls in double figures.”
Horner scored a game-high 19 points on Friday, scoring 10 in the first quarter before finishing the game off with seven in the fourth quarter.
And now the Breakers will get the ultimate test on Saturday evening in the form of the Bigfork Valkyries.
The Valkyries had complete control of their semifinal game on Friday versus St. Ignatius with a 69-23 shellacking, something they’ve made a habit of this season.
The win moved them to 22-0 on the year with their closest victory being a wide margin of 23 points.
They deliver constant pressure, they run the fast break as often as they can and they still make you pay in the half court by knocking down shots from an unexpected distance. In other words, bring your A-game.
The only time Loyola played them this season resulted in a 68-33 loss.
“A lot of effort,” Horner offered as the trick to getting past them Saturday. “Last time we played them we came out super strong and confident and then in the second half, it was like all of us just kind of gave up. The last couple of weeks we’ve just been getting prepared and hyping each other up because we’ve been waiting for this time to come again and we just need to stay confident and leave it all out there.”
If Loyola pulls off the upset, they’ll punch their ticket into the state championship. If they lose, the outcome of the consolation game matters.
The consolation game will be played between Thompson Falls and Mission, and if the Blue Hawks win, the Breakers are in.
“We’re Thompson Falls’ biggest fan,” Ward said.
However, if Mission wins, then the Bulldogs would earn the right to play Loyola for the final spot in the state tournament.
