MISSOULA – As Breakers junior point guard Gio Horner put it, “Loyola (Sacred Heart) has had a target on its back the last couple years.”
In 2020 it was considered the state champion, going a perfect 25-0 before COVID took away the final game. In 2021 its win column (12) doubled its loss total (6).
So on Wednesday night, visiting Stevensville was looking to hit the bullseye with a 40-33 lead entering the fourth quarter.
But they missed the mark as Horner put the team on her back, tossing in 16 fourth-quarter points to finish with a total of 39. She also recorded the game-ending block on the Yellowjackets’ final shot.
In the end, Loyola protected its home court with a 55-52 comeback victory, outscoring Stevensville 22-12 in the final frame. It improved to 2-1 while the Yellowjackets fell to 1-3.
“I want (the school) to keep that target (on its back),” Horner concluded.
On the losing side, the Yellowjackets got a team-high 19 points from Cambree Praast and another 10 points from Shilo Lampi. They made just 8 of 22 free-throw tries, going 0 for 4 in the fourth quarter.
New-era Breakers
First-year Loyola girls head coach Aaron Ward was actually the school’s freshman boys coach for three years before transitioning over this season.
He’s quickly noticed the difference.
“There’s a little more added pressure than coaching at the freshman level,” Ward said. “At the freshman level, win or lose it’s going to be fun either way, so there’s just some added pressure to win and build a successful program like the boys have.”
The program’s already-high standard has admittedly played into that.
“There’s huge pressure to get back there (state) and win one,” Ward said. “There’s a lot of great coaches that have come through here in past years … I’m just trying to win games and live up to those expectations.”
He’ll have to do it with a team that doesn’t have much varsity playing experience. Just Horner and one of the team’s two seniors, Charlotte Cummings, have extended minutes at that level.
The rest are still trying to find their way as the season moves along. That’ll come with ups-and-downs, like it did in Shelby during their season-opening tournament.
In a stiff test against Malta, the Breakers lost 62-26. But they rebounded with a victory over Belt the following day.
Horner, who propelled her team to victory on Wednesday, has been one of Ward’s biggest helpers in getting the rest of the girls up to speed.
“Last year, being an underclassman, it was kind of just show up and play basketball,” Horner said. “But this year I feel like since we (herself and Cummings) have had so much experience, we have so much to teach the other girls and each game is like a learning experience.”
In the meantime, one way they’ve been able to make up for a lack of experience is through their energy and effort. Though cliché, that display presented itself on Wednesday. Loyola erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth despite Cummings fouling out midway through it.
Losing a senior leader, and trailing at the ends of the first, second and third quarters didn’t stop the Breakers from making a game-winning push.
“Their energy and their effort really showed, especially in that second half,” Ward said. “We had some big runs. We were down eight at halftime and to just be able to go all out on defense to create some turnovers for us, that’s where they excel most.”
Enter Horner.
Hot-shot Horner
As Ward alluded to, defense leads to offense which leads to energy, and Horner delivered it all in crunch time.
Four of her 16 fourth-quarter points came from steals in the passing lanes which turned into fast break layups. From there, everything looked up for the home team.
“Once I make a shot I know that we can keep it going,” Horner said. “We can play off of that energy which really helps me get on a run and my teammates, too.”
Teammates were hardly needed, though, as the ball was given to Horner the rest of the way. In part due to Cummings being forced to the sidelines.
“I definitely was a little worried when that happened,” Horner admitted of her senior leader fouling out. “I knew that we needed to be able to shoot from the outside a little more and get some fast break ones.”
And on cue, she nailed a pair of triples, a few more two-point baskets and suddenly they saw themselves out ahead.
“It was definitely unexpected for me but once I got on a roll I just kept going and it was fun.”
Even her head coach wasn’t totally expectant of the magical performance that she put on.
All he knew was that she’s a good shooter and needed the ball in her hands.
“I’ve seen her shoot at practice, I’ve been able to catch some games being with the boys program here and there, I knew she was an excellent player,” Ward said. “But it was a shock to me that she almost had 40 tonight … and I wasn’t even counting, but I just knew that she was making plays for us and we need to feed her the ball when she’s hot.”
Who’s next?
Loyola (2-1) will hit the road to Arlee (1-2) on Friday night for a 6:00 pm tipoff.
Stevensville returns home on Monday to host East Helena with the tipoff time to be decided.
