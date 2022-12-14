BILLINGS — Silverware is nothing new to Big Timber girls basketball star Bailey Finn.
In fact, her trophy case started filling up long, long before her high school career began.
Prior to Finn, now a senior guard for the Sheepherders, earning all-state selections and playing an integral role in leading Big Timber to a Class B state championship in 2021, she was making her mark on the court elsewhere by showing off her sharpshooting skills on a national stage.
Finn was a participant growing up in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest — a free throw competition held yearly for youth between the ages of 8 and 13 hosted by the Elks Lodge in partnership with the Basketball Hall of Fame — and won the national championship in her age division not once, but twice: first as a 9-year-old in 2014, then at age 13 in 2018.
Between those successes and her mother, Kim Finn, leading the Herders in what's now her eighth year on the sideline, Bailey's been around basketball for much of her life, making her appreciate her ongoing senior season that much more.
"Right now, (I'm really trying) to really take it all in and really enjoy my last high school season because it went so fast," Bailey Finn said, additionally noting that she's unsure whether or not she wants to continue playing in college. "I've played it my whole life and it's just taught me a lot of life lessons and how if you really want something, you have to work hard for it."
The Finn family will be remembered long after Bailey graduates for the legacy its created for Big Timber girls hoops (2-0 overall), but there's perhaps at least one more accolade left to go before the prep standout leaves. Kim Finn noted that it's the Herders' goal to win state again and capture the city in Sweet Grass County its fourth first-place trophy, the others of which came back-to-back in 1980 and 1981.
It'll have to do it with a starting lineup that currently has Bailey as its lone senior, along with three juniors and freshman guard Laney Ketcham, but that one senior is an excellent example to take notes on.
"When Bailey wasn't in high school, she was on the bench with me just helping with stats," Kim Finn said of the memories coaching her daughter. "It's going to be bittersweet when the season's over ... (the players) kind of all feeding off of Bailey, they all look up to her since she's been a starter for four years."
Terry boys' eighth-grade class a key part behind its unbeaten start
Terry boys basketball is pretty much unrecognizable from a season ago.
At the same time, however, its unfamiliarity to opponents might just be the biggest reason the Terriers have jumped to a 4-0 start thus far this year.
With nine eighth-graders and five exchange students on a 17-player squad, Terry — despite youth and new faces from elsewhere carrying the roster — has emerged victorious by at least 23 points or more in each of its wins heading into a major test at Broadus, a Class C state qualifier last season, on Friday.
Not bad when over half of the team is still in middle school.
"That eighth-grade class, there's a lot of kids and there's a lot of athleticism," Terriers coach Jimmy Schilling said. "I've got a pretty deep bench this year. (It's) something I haven't had since I've been coaching; last year, we had eight kids, the year before we had nine."
Two of those eighth-graders have been thrown into the fire immediately as starters for Terry, a responsibility that Schilling said they've handled well — and one that also excites him for the what the future may hold for Terriers basketball.
One of them is Landen Schilling, the coach's son, a guard with a tireless motor who Jimmy noted has spent many nights outside working on his game late, even after long baseball games in the summer. The other is Cy Eaton, who already stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 240 pounds as the son of former Montana State football tight end Scott Eaton — and someone who, according to his coach, has even more room to grow.
"The hard part is that you can only play five at a time," Jimmy Schilling said. "There's more than five kids that you can start, obviously, when you have 17 kids, but I'm just trying to keep them all hungry and focused."
Near misses have Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap's boys motivated
When Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap boys basketball was moved to District 5C for this season, a recent rival tagged right along with the Engineers.
That team was Melstone, which also moved to the 5C this season after handing Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap defeats in the divisional round in each of the past two seasons, contributing to the derailment of the Engineers' hopes of qualifying for the state tournament.
But with plenty of firepower to choose from (25 players) and a talented eight-player junior class that's helped it get to 4-0 to start the season, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap is aiming for a deep run of its own, game by game at a time, to prove that it belongs in conversation as one of Class C's elites.
"They're fun to watch when they're clicking," Engineers coach Jonathan Olsen said. "As a group, even in previous years, they've always kind of played that way with a little chip on their shoulder.
"We're not real close to Billings, not real close to Great Falls, so sometimes it feels like to them that they slipped through the cracks and don't get noticed as much. I think they always kind of have that in the back of their mind."
With four returning starters from last year's 17-3 squad, such as juniors Angus Glennie and Joe Alvarez, the Engineers have already picked up solid wins against Jordan and Broadus at Miles City and hope to continually build confidence heading into home-and-away matchups against the meat of the 5C, including contenders such as rival Broadview-Lavina and the all-too-familiar Melstone.
The added depth is a "good problem to have," Olsen said, and it also keeps Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap that much more dangerous — the team's top player on a given night isn't just limited to one name.
"They can do stuff that's going to hurt people," Olsen said. "I think that's what makes us competitive this year more than anything else, is that they don't really care who gets the credit. They're happy for each other when the other one succeeds, are super supportive of each other and just know how to read each other, and it shows."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.