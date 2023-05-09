BILLINGS — Red Lodge's Brayli Reimer has signed to play women's basketball at Northwest College — a junior college in Powell, Wyoming — per an email Tuesday from her high school coach and father, Jason Reimer.

Brayli, a 5-foot-6 guard, was a two-time Class B all-stater and three-time District 4B all-conference selection for the Rams. She averaged 16.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists and 3.0 steals per game this past season as Red Lodge went 13-9 overall.

Reimer could close out her high school athletic career with more accolades as she additionally holds one of the top 300-meter hurdles times in the state in track and field, per the most recent 406 Sports track bests list.

The Trappers went 20-10 last season and had one Montanan on the roster in Hardin alum Kamber Good Luck, who averaged 7.9 points per game as a freshman to rank sixth on the team.