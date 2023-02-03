BILLINGS — Don’t look now — in fact, Shepherd girls basketball coach Becky Anderson doesn’t want you to look, hoping her team can continue to “fly under the radar” — but the Fillies are having one of their best seasons in nearly a decade.
Once a perennial power, the Fillies have struggled since their 25-2 season in 2015-16. They haven’t had a winning season since, gaining just 11 victories from 2017-18 to 2020-21 before rebounding to a 9-13 record last year.
Shepherd is 10-5 this year following Thursday’s 62-39 loss against No. 5 Huntley Project, and with three games remaining, the Fillies have guaranteed themselves a better-than-.500 regular-season record.
“It’s been a hot minute,” Anderson said earlier this week, "and I’ve been here for all of it."
This is Anderson’s fourth season as head coach of the Fillies. Before taking over the program she spent 12 years on the bench of longtime coach Bill Lepley, so Anderson was around for a lot of those glory years, too. She also played for the Fillies from 1994-97, and still ranks fourth in career points (1,152) at the school.
Her Fillies this year have a good mix of veterans and youth, and hopes are they can perhaps reach the Southern B tournament — at minimum — for the first time since 2017.
“I think we have turned a corner,” Anderson said. “We’ve matured a little bit. You know, we’re still a pretty young group. But we definitely have matured with some experience and kind of hoping we’re flying under the radar. To be honest, I think we’re pretty talented and I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet.”
Ashley Carroll, a senior who is also Class B’s reigning javelin champ, averages a team-best 11.0 points per game. Sophomore Molly Gilbert is next at 9.0 ppg and senior Aubrey Allison checks in at 8.5 ppg. Sophomores and juniors take up the bulk of the remaining minutes.
Anderson believes that along with more maturity her team is also getting a boost from the success of the school’s volleyball team, which qualified for the Class B state tournament for the first time in 30 years in November. The Fillies advanced all the way to the title match before losing to Project.
Though Allison is the lone volleyball player on the Fillies’ basketball roster, Anderson said there’s confidence to be gained for her players to see classmates having success in their other sports.
“I think that was huge for our volleyball program,” Anderson said. “Just our district (4B) … both basketball and volleyball is such a competitive district. Just to get out of the district is one of the hardest things to do. So when you finally get past that and figure out, hey, we can do this, I think we’re hoping that carries over to the basketball season. Just to know that they deserve and can do it.”
As evidenced by the 23-point loss to the Red Devils, the Fillies have more ground to make up between themselves and the upper echelon of the Class B ranks. And the closing regular-season schedule isn’t a cakewalk. The Fillies travel to Red Lodge, a team on the Fillies’ heels in the 4B, before they host Class A Lockwood, which beat Shepherd by 14 points earlier in the season.
Shepherd’s final game is at Colstrip, a team it beat by seven two weeks ago but still the defending Class B champ. Then it’s time to see if the Fillies can round the corner or are still in the turn.
“Our big focus is to start playing our very best basketball and be consistent,” Anderson said. “I think if we can do that moving into district week, we’ll be in good shape.”
