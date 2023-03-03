Huntley Project's Teagan LaRoche (4) hugs head coach Mandy Morales after the Red Devils defeated Baker 83-76 in overtime of the Southern B Divisional semifinals Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Huntley Project's Teagan LaRoche (4) hugs head coach Mandy Morales after the Red Devils defeated Baker 83-76 in overtime of the Southern B Divisional semifinals Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Baker's Madison O'Connor (11) drives down the court against Huntley Project during Friday's semifinals of the Southern B Divisional tournament at First Interstate Arena.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Huntley Project's Lily Zimmer looks to pass against the the Baker Spartans in the semifinals of the Southern B Divisional at First Interstate Arena on Friday.
BILLINGS — Two years removed from a winless season, the Huntley Project girls basketball team is headed to the Southern B Divisional championship game.
And the state tournament, no less.
Teagan LaRoche hit two free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime, then hit the first basket of the extra period to help send the Red Devils to an 83-76 semifinal win over Baker Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Project, which didn’t win a game in the 2020-21 season, is headed to the state tournament for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
“We’re feeling like we’re on top of the world,” said LaRoche, a senior. “We worked our butts off all season. We've been waiting for this moment to show everyone at divisionals what we have and what we’ve built together as a family.”
The game, which featured two of Class B’s top scorers in Baker’s Madison O’Connor and Project’s Paige Lofing, was close throughout. The Red Devils’ 79-72 overtime lead was the biggest of the game.
O’Connor finished with 30 points to lead the Spartans (19-3), who will play a loser-out game against Shepherd (17-8) at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Metra. The winner of that game will play for third place and advance to state, as well.
Lofing finished with 28 points, 24 coming in the second half. The Red Devils (20-2) will play either Columbus or Big Timber in Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship game.
“A lot of hard work, a lot of off-season time and just really coming together as a family and building each other up,” LaRoche said. “I think that’s what brought us here.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.