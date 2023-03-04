BILLINGS — Columbus grabbed an early lead and never relinquished it as the Cougars claimed third place in the Southern B Divisional with a 45-42 win over Baker Saturday afternoon at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

The Cougars (17-7) took a 5-2 lead, and though the game was tied several times including at the half, pulled away in the second half and had just enough to handle the Spartans (20-4).

