BILLINGS — Columbus grabbed an early lead and never relinquished it as the Cougars claimed third place in the Southern B Divisional with a 45-42 win over Baker Saturday afternoon at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Cougars (17-7) took a 5-2 lead, and though the game was tied several times including at the half, pulled away in the second half and had just enough to handle the Spartans (20-4).
Baker had several possessions down the stretch to tie or take the lead but missed shots or turned the ball over, and Madison O’Connor’s long 3-point attempt to tie the game at the buzzer was just off the mark.
Katelyn Hamilton had 12 points, Paige Lethert scored 10 points and Izzie Gurie had eight points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cougars, which goes to the state tournament with a 4B tournament championship and now the third-place divisional trophy after losing to Big Timber in Friday’s semifinals.
“We’ve played a lot of good teams this year, lost to some really good teams,” Columbus coach Jeromey Burke said. “You’ve got to have girls that are willing to kind of get your butt kicked every once in a while but view it as a learning experience. … Our girls just kept fighting and they just kind of figured it out and just kind of keep on going.”
Harlee Graham, Kyal Hadley and Hope Gonsioroski all had eight points to lead the Spartans. Gonsioroski also had 10 rebounds.
Both Columbus and Baker qualified for next week’s state tournament with morning loser-out victories.
For the Cougars, it’s the third consecutive year and fourth time in the past five that they’ve qualified for the state tournament. They did so earlier Saturday by edging Manhattan 33-32 in a loser-out game. Manhattan ended its season with a 15-9 record.
The Spartans will be at state for the first time since 2010-11, advancing by beating Shepherd 54-48 Saturday morning. The Fillies finished their season 17-9.
Baker will open the state tournament Thursday in Great Falls with a first-round matchup against Bigfork.
“You’ve got to beat Bigfork sometime if you want to win the state championship,” first-year Baker coach Jason Coulter said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first day or the last day. We just have to be prepared for them and get the job done.”
