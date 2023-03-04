BILLINGS — A 13-point deficit before the first quarter was over wasn’t enough of a roadblock for Huntley Project.
After all, what’s 13 points to a team that still has some players who remember a winless season two years ago?
The Red Devils recovered from that point differential, overtook Big Timber, then held off the Herders for a 69-61 win in the Southern B Divisional championship game Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark behind a dominating performance from sophomore Paige Lofing.
Lofing had an incredible night, dribbling and driving to the tune of 43 points. She was 15 of 29 from the floor, which included a 5-for-12 effort on 3-pointers, and was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. To top it off, she had 10 rebounds and four assists.
She simply put the game in her hands.
“I mean, that’s her natural instinct, though, I swear,” said Project coach Mandy Morales, who, as a former Billings West and University of Montana standout knows a thing or two about that. “She’s that can’t-stop-won’t-stop player.”
The Herders bolted to a 22-9 lead late in the first quarter. But as quick as they started, the Herders (21-2) cooled off, and Project (21-2) rallied back.
A basket by Hadley Kautz tied things up at 26-26, and Ivy Grimsrud gave the Red Devils their first lead 27-26 on a free throw with 2:23 left in the first half. At that point it was game on.
In all, the teams traded leads 11 times and there were four ties. But once Lofing hit a 3 with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter for a 39-37 lead, Project never trailed again.
The Herders got within two by the end of the third quarter and even one point on a 3-pointer by Kamryn Ketcham with 2:28 to play, but baskets by Lofing and Maddison Akins helped keep Big Timber at bay.
The Herders won a state championship in 2021, but didn’t return to state last year. So they know there’s still a lot left to play for at next weekend’s state tournament.
Ketcham scored 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead the Herders. Bailey Finn added 16 points and six assists and Laney Ketcham hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12.
“Second place isn’t bad,” Big Timber coach Kim Finn said, holding the team’s trophy after she emerged from the locker room. “We don’t like losing and we’re going to work hard the next couple days and do some different things and get our composure back … we lost our composure a little bit out there … and go win state.”
Second place is not bad, at all. First place, though, especially for a program that was seemingly more than two years away from this type of success, well, that’s something else.
“I’m speechless right now,” said Morales, who is in her second year with the Red Devils. “Our girls have been working their butts off, and especially these three seniors (Lily Zimmer, Teagan LaRoche, Rebecca Middleton) that have gone through h…e… double hockey sticks, I call it.
“They’ve been there and back with those zero wins their freshmen and sophomore years and then coming back … I mean, that’s just straight heart and determination.”
Columbus grabbed an early lead and never relinquished it as the Cougars claimed third place in the tournament by beating Baker.
The Cougars (17-7) took a 5-2 lead, and though the game was tied several times including at the half, pulled away in the second half and had just enough to handle the Spartans (20-4).
Baker had several possessions down the stretch to tie or take the lead and Madison O’Connor’s long 3-point attempt to tie the game at the buzzer was just off the mark.
Katelyn Hamilton had 12 points, Paige Lethert scored 10 points and Izzie Gurie had eight points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cougars, who goes to the state tournament with a 4B tournament championship and now the third-place divisional trophy after losing to Big Timber in Friday’s semifinals.
“We’ve played a lot of good teams this year, lost to some really good teams,” Columbus coach Jeromey Burke said. “You’ve got to have girls that are willing to kind of get your butt kicked every once in a while but view it as a learning experience. … Our girls just kept fighting and they just kind of figured it out and just kind of keep on going.”
Both Columbus and Baker qualified for next week’s state tournament with morning loser-out victories.
For the Cougars, it’s the third consecutive year and fourth time in the past five that they’ve qualified for the state tournament. They did so earlier Saturday by edging Manhattan 33-32 in a loser-out game. Manhattan ended its season with a 15-9 record.
The Spartans will be at state for the first time since 2010-11, advancing by beating Shepherd 54-48 Saturday morning. The Fillies finished their season 17-9.
Baker will open the state tournament Thursday in Great Falls with a first-round matchup against Bigfork.
“You’ve got to beat Bigfork sometime if you want to win the state championship,” first-year Baker coach Jason Coulter said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first day or the last day. We just have to be prepared for them and get the job done.”
