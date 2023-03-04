Huntley Project vs. Big Timber

Huntley Project's Lily Zimmer (24) and Hadley Kautz (34) lead the celebration after the Red Devils defeated Big Timber 69-61 in the Southern B Divisional championship game Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — A 13-point deficit before the first quarter was over wasn’t enough of a roadblock for Huntley Project.

After all, what’s 13 points to a team that still has some players who remember a winless season two years ago?

Paige Lofing scored 43 points in Huntley Project's 69-61 win over Big Timber in the championship game of the Southern B Divisional Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Big Timber's Kameryn Ketcham drives towards the basket during Saturday's Southern B Divisional championship game against Huntley Project at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

