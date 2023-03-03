Huntley Project vs. Baker

Huntley Project's Lily Zimmer looks to pass against the the Baker Spartans in the semifinals of the Southern B Divisional at First Interstate Arena on Friday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Two years removed from a winless season, the Huntley Project girls basketball team is headed to the Southern B Divisional championship game.

And the state tournament, no less.

Huntley Project vs. Baker

Huntley Project's Teagan LaRoche (4) hugs head coach Mandy Morales after the Red Devils defeated Baker 83-76 in overtime of the Southern B Divisional semifinals Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Huntley Project vs. Baker

Baker's Madison O'Connor (11) drives down the court against Huntley Project during Friday's semifinals of the Southern B Divisional tournament at First Interstate Arena.
Big Timber vs. Columbus

Big Timber's Bailey Finn (5) drives through traffic during the Herders' game against the Columbus Cougars in the semifinals of the Southern B Divisional at First Interstate Arena on Friday.
Big Timber vs. Columbus

Columbus' Natalie Gairrett shoots as Big Timber's Kameryn Ketcham defends during the semifinals of the Southern B Divisional at First Interstate Arena on Friday.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments