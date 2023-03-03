Huntley Project's Teagan LaRoche (4) hugs head coach Mandy Morales after the Red Devils defeated Baker 83-76 in overtime of the Southern B Divisional semifinals Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
BILLINGS — Two years removed from a winless season, the Huntley Project girls basketball team is headed to the Southern B Divisional championship game.
And the state tournament, no less.
The Red Devils will face Big Timber, which didn’t get out of this tournament a year ago while trying to defend its state championship.
Project defeated Baker 83-76 in overtime in the first semifinal game Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, while Big Timber outlasted Columbus 56-49 in the second semifinal.
Huntley Project (20-2) and Big Timber (21-1) will tip it off at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“We're just going to play hard like we always do and fight until the end and see what happens,” Big Timber coach Kim Finn said. “It’s a relief that we’re going (to state), so we’re not putting that pressure on ourselves. We’ll just have fun and hopefully win something.”
Huntley Project 83, Baker 76 (ot)
Teagan LaRoche hit two free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime, then hit the first basket of the extra period to help send the Red Devils to the championship game.
Project, which didn’t win a game in the 2020-21 season, is headed to the state tournament for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
“We’re feeling like we’re on top of the world,” said LaRoche, a senior. “We worked our butts off all season. We've been waiting for this moment to show everyone at divisionals what we have and what we’ve built together as a family.”
The game, which featured two of Class B’s top scorers in Baker’s Madison O’Connor and Project’s Paige Lofing, was close throughout. The Red Devils’ 79-72 overtime lead was the biggest of the game.
O’Connor finished with 30 points and eight assists to lead the Spartans (19-3), who will play a loser-out game against Shepherd (17-8) at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Metra. The winner of that game will play for third place and advance to state, as well. Kyal Hadley added 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Lofing led the Red Devils with 28 points, 24 coming in the second half. LaRoche added 15 points and Maddison Akins had 12.
“A lot of hard work, a lot of off-season time and just really coming together as a family and building each other up,” LaRoche said. “I think that’s what brought us here.”
Big Timber 56, Columbus 49
The Herders came to Metra last season as the reigning state champion with designs on a repeat. But after a divisional-opening win, the Herders lost their next two, their back-to-back hopes dashed.
The redemption tour started almost immediately.
“We just told ourselves that we should have advanced and we didn’t, so we’ve got to get to work,” Finn said. “We made more of a team atmosphere, team chemistry, pushing for each other.”
Kameryn Ketcham and Bailey Finn combined for seven 3-pointers, with Ketcham’s last giving Big Timber a 52-44 lead with 2:10 left after the teams stayed close through much of the second half.
Ketcham finished with 18 points on four 3-pointers and Finn added 15 with the help of three from beyond the arc. Columbus was within 45-44 until Ketcham’s fourth 3 culminated a 7-0 Herders’ run.
“Columbus is a great tournament team, so they came after us and came to play,” Finn said. “We always thought we had it, but still we let them have a little bit of a door.”
Natalie Gairrett led Columbus with 17 points. Katelyn Hamilton added 12.
Columbus (15-7) plays Manhattan (15-7) at 9 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain College. The winner of that game advances to the state tournament and will play later in the day in the third-place game back at Metra.
