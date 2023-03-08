Colstrip defeated Jefferson 56-43 March 12, 2022 in the Class B championship at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman. The Fillies finished the season at 25-1 and won their third title in school history, but their first at the Class B level and the first since 1999.
When Colstrip went out with a fourth place finish in the 3B district tournament, it ensured there will be a new Class B state girls basketball champion in 2023, but that doesn't mean there aren't some familiar faces vying for the trophy.
Five teams are in the field that were not present last season when the state tournament was held in Bozeman: Baker, Big Timber, Huntley Project, Missoula Loyola and Wolf Point. But don't mistake that for inexperience as all but three of this year's teams have taken the trophy before.
Dates: Thursday-Saturday.
Site: Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls.
2022 champion: Colstrip Fillies
2023 field: Baker (20-4), Big Timber (21-2), Bigfork (23-0), Columbus (16-8), Huntley Project (21-2), Malta (21-2), Missoula Loyola (17-7), Wolf Point (16-8).
Storylines:
• Hoping to add hardware: Of the eight teams in this year's field, half have won the championship over the past decade. Big Timber is the most recent, having taken the 2021 title game against Columbus. Missoula Loyola shared the 2020 title with Forsyth after that tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wolf Point won the 2019 title and Malta last won in 2016 as part of a streak of five straight championship appearances. They may have not have made the championship game since 2017, but the M-Ettes still own the most state titles with 10.
Baker made its last appearance at the tournament in 2011, but its last title came a decade before that in 2001 against Columbus. The Cougars have made the title game twice in their history and are looking to win their first.
• Southern B swaps: With three divisions in Class B, the Southern B has four seeds in the tournament this year as compared to the North and West's two seeds apiece. Huntley Project is hoping to continue a turnaround after having gone winless two years ago and took another step closer to the goal of its first girls basketball championship by winning the Southern B Divisional tournament last weekend in Billings. But among the southern seeds, no one has been invincible. Third-place Columbus handed Huntley Project two losses this season. Runner-up Big Timber lost to the Red Devils in the divisional championship, but it beat Columbus three times this season. Baker dropped its first Class B games all season in the divisional tournament, to Huntley Project and Columbus.
• Stepping into the challenge: After both falling in their divisional championship games, Wolf Point and Missoula Loyola had to prove themselves again in their respective challenge games to make the field. The Wolves held off Glasgow in the Northern B challenge game to advance and the Breakers held off Anaconda in the Western B, so they've already proved resilient in their aspirations.
• Looking to go out on a high note: Top-ranked Bigfork has a sense of urgency not present for the rest of the field as the Valkyries are set to move up to Class A next season. Led by coach Cortnee Gunlock and her daughters, Braeden and Paeten, Bigfork is looking to complete an undefeated record this season and are hoping to go out of Class B on a high note with what would be its first girls basketball title.
• Scoring proficiency: Some of the state's top scorers are featured in this year's field. Baker freshman Madison O'Connor has been averaging 27.83 points per game as she's scored a state-high 668 points this season. Huntley Project sophomore Paige Lofing is third in the state and second in Class B with 597 points so far with an average of 25.96 ppg. Bigfork sophomore Braeden Gunlock has 444 on the season while averaging 19.3 ppg as the third Class B player and ranks sixth overall. But don't underestimate Big Timber senior Bailey Finn (17.74 ppg) and junior Kameryn Ketcham (16.74 ppg). Both won age group titles at the Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest. Missoula Loyola junior Gio Horner is averaging 16.45 ppg to lead the Breakers.
• East meets West: Separated by nearly 600 miles geographically, Bigfork and Baker will face off for the first time this season to open the tournament at noon on Thursday.
