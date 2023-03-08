Colstrip Fillies win 2022 Class B girls basketball championship

Colstrip defeated Jefferson 56-43 March 12, 2022 in the Class B championship at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman. The Fillies finished the season at 25-1 and won their third title in school history, but their first at the Class B level and the first since 1999.

When Colstrip went out with a fourth place finish in the 3B district tournament, it ensured there will be a new Class B state girls basketball champion in 2023, but that doesn't mean there aren't some familiar faces vying for the trophy.

Five teams are in the field that were not present last season when the state tournament was held in Bozeman: Baker, Big Timber, Huntley Project, Missoula Loyola and Wolf Point. But don't mistake that for inexperience as all but three of this year's teams have taken the trophy before.

