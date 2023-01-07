MISSOULA – Watching Saturday afternoon’s girls’ basketball matchup between Bigfork and Deer Lodge was like listening to a record on repeat.
Every time the Wardens brought the ball down the floor, a Gunlock sister got a deflection – either Paeten or Braeden would secure a steal and take it coast-to-coast before dumping it off to the other, streaking down the floor for an easy layup.
That’s how the game’s first 11 points were scored as the sibling duo took complete control in the first quarter, leading to a 72-12 victory that keep the Valkyries perfect record intact at 8-0.
Paeten finished with 21 points and Braeden concluded the contest with 16 – totals that were finalized by the end of the third quarter as neither touched the hardwood in the final frame.
One would think that head coach Cortnee Gunlock, the girls’ mother, is living in all her glory.
“It’s been really fun,” Cortnee said. “It’s been hard to miss my daughters’ (games) during junior high and all that stuff, but I knew it was going to be worthwhile in the long run. So having them both here and getting to watch them both play together is pretty special to me.”
It’s not the first time she’s gotten to see the girls play together, as they grew up playing on the same AAU teams during the summer – the non-high school portion of the basketball season. First it was the Kalispell Heat, and then it was the Northwest Blazers.
The difference is that now, it’s just under Cortnee’s tutelage. And they aren’t just playing together – they are excelling side-by-side.
Braeden, the elder of the two and a sophomore, has a 30-point game this season while Paeten, the freshman, had her career-high on Saturday. They’ve led the team to an undefeated start where their closest win thus far has been by the wide margin of 23 points.
“They’ve been playing together for a very long time, so it’s just automatic to them,” Cortnee said. “It makes it easy for me to coach.”
But, she’s being humble with that offering.
Coaching teenage girls is never easy, especially when they are sisters. Sibling rivalries are a natural part of the growing-up process, and being on the same team together can sometimes escalate that situation.
There’s no space – and when you both want to be the best, something has to give.
“Sometimes we get in fights, but we get through them,” Paeten said. “We’re just really competitive and I think that’s what makes us get into fights … our mom makes us forgive each other.”
Perhaps over a film session from the confines of their own home.
You can take the girls away from the basketball, but you can’t take the basketball out of the girls. To an extent, anyways.
“One thing I was told that I’ve tried to stay true to is, ‘don’t take it home,’” Cortnee said. “I’m not going to lie, we do watch film and talk about other teams, but I try to leave the critiquing and the coaching to the floor at practice.”
There, she has nine other players to coach besides her two daughters, and that’s gone equally as well.
Last season, the Valkyries placed at state for the first time in school history. They took a third-place finish, taking home bronze in a tough field.
But falling short of the gold medal in a season where they went 25-2 was somehow the focal point for the team. Ever since, they’ve played with a distinguished attitude, knowing they are capable of more.
“There is definitely that ‘what could have been,’” Cortnee said. “I wouldn’t call it anger (that we’re playing with), but determination is the word I would use.”
And as they continue to breeze through the regular season, they’ll be more readily prepared for the increased competition at the state level.
As they say in baseball after you watch the first strike barrel over the plate, “now you’ve seen it.”
“I think just playing at that level with that kind of pressure (last season), that’s just going to help us know how we need to prepare better for this season,” Cortnee said. “Our one biggest thing is that we need closer games, we need to push ourselves. So if we don’t get them in games, we need to push ourselves at practice. We need to figure out how to up our intensity at practice because we know what it’s like at state.”
Saturday’s latest blowout was an example of one of those less-than-challenging contests for Bigfork, and in no disrespect to Deer Lodge as the Valkyries have been doing it to everyone, but it went into it with the right mindset.
One that, this year, could finally set them ahead of the rest of the field.
“Our coaches always tell us that other teams are working just as hard as we are,” Braeden said. “So even when we’re playing in games where we’re not going to have as much competition, we still need to play up to our level, and our speed, our game.”
