Wolf Point's J'Elle Garfield signs to play basketball for Dickinson State 406mtsports.com Mar 23, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wolf Point's J'elle Garfield splits the Baker defense for two points during Friday's Girl's State Class B Tournament in Great Falls. Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WOLF POINT — Wolf Point all-state basketball standout J'Elle Garfield has signed to play collegiately at Dickinson State in North Dakota. Congratulations to J'elle Garfield signing a letter of intent to play Women's Basketball at Dickinson State! #hungrylikethewolf#wolvesontheprowl pic.twitter.com/bJOXp1X6Bg — Wolf Point Wolves Athletics (@WPHS_Wolves) March 22, 2023 Garfield, who led the Wolves to the Class B state tournament this past season, signed her letter Wednesday at Wolf Point High School. The signing was announced on the school's social media pages. Garfield averaged just under 12 points a game with season highs of 22 points against Baker and 21 against Poplar.Dickinson State went 13-17 this past season, falling to Dakota State in the semifinals of the North Star Conference tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports J'elle Garfield Dickinson State Wolf Point Wolves featured Another record number of wrestlers set to compete at Montana Open 'It's tough to leave them': Charlie Johnson steps down as Billings West girls basketball coach Three Forks golf reloads in pursuit of hardware at Class B state tournament Great Falls Legion stars lament missing out on first high school baseball season Billings Skyview's Alexis Brauer hopes to follow through on breakthrough track season