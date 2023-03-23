Girls State B Tournament

Wolf Point's J'elle Garfield splits the Baker defense for two points during Friday's Girl's State Class B Tournament in Great Falls.

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

WOLF POINT — Wolf Point all-state basketball standout J'Elle Garfield has signed to play collegiately at Dickinson State in North Dakota.

Garfield, who led the Wolves to the Class B state tournament this past season, signed her letter Wednesday at Wolf Point High School. The signing was announced on the school's social media pages.