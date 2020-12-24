Class C girls basketball
2019-20 Co-champions: Belt and Roy-Winifred
2020-21 storylines
• Belt and Roy-Winifred were probably the truest co-champions in any classification last season. The Huskies and Outlaws both had 24-2 records heading into the State C title game, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Each co-champion went 2-2 against each other, with a 47-45 Belt victory in the District 8C title game and a 47-46 Roy-Winifred divisional title win.
• Belt graduated all-state players Kyelie Marquis, Shelby Paulson, Kolby Pimperton and Brooke Schraner, but it returns important players such as Lindsey Paulson, Shelby’s now-junior sister and an all-state selection, into this pandemic-delayed season. Roy-Winifred, the 2018-19 State C runner-up to Box Elder, had two senior all-state players last season — Dyauni Boyce (now at Montana State Billings) and Olivia Geer — and returns an all-state honoree, Madeline Heggem, who was a sophomore last year. Key players Laynee Elness and Isabelle Heggem were eighth graders a season ago.
• Melstone, the team Belt beat in the state semifinals, has the ingredients to be a state championship contender. One of the state’s best players, Draya Wacker, is heading into her junior season with the Broncs, as is fellow all-state selection Kayla Kombol. Teammate Koye Rindal earned an all-state spot as a freshman last season.
• Scobey, which lost 38-29 in the first round at state and finished 23-2, graduated MSUB-bound Kortney Nelson but returns all-state now-senior Gracee Lekvold.
• The other team that beat Scobey was Westby-Grenora, which graduated Jenna Rust but returns fellow all-state player Elizabeth Field.
• Seeley-Swan, which lost to Melstone and Scobey at state, had one all-state player last season, then-senior Terra Bertsch, but key contributors Klaire Kovatch (now a senior) and Sariah Maughan (now a junior) are back.
One big number
7: Belt outscored Roy-Winifred by seven total points in their four matchups last season. The co-title was Belt’s seventh first-place finish at state in program history, as well (1991, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 were the first six championships).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.