Defending Class C champion Box Elder will enter the 2019-20 season searching for a third-straight title.   

Class C girls basketball

2018-19 Top Three: 1) Box Elder, 2) Roy Winifred, 3) Scobey

2019-20 Storyline

Can the Bears make it three in a row with several key pieces from their championship runs now gone? Box Elder outlasted Roy-Winifred last season for their second-straight Class C crown and third overall. With star point guard Lilly Gopher—who averaged 16 points per game as a senior—now graduated and playing for defending NAIA champion Montana Western and coach Joel Rosette along with his daughter — star guard Joelnell Momberg — no longer with the program, the Bears will need to summon new talent if they wish to remain atop Class C. The Northern C division has been a juggernaut the past decade, clinching seven of the past eight championships with Box Elder holding two titles and Belt five. The Bears have denied the Huskies a trip to the state tournament the past two years at the Northern C Divisional tournament after Belt took five of the previous six championships. 

One big number

69: The most consecutive wins by a Class C girls basketball program. The feat was accomplished by Richey-Lambert between 1999 and 2002.  

