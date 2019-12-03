Class C girls basketball
2018-19 Top Three: 1) Box Elder, 2) Roy Winifred, 3) Scobey
2019-20 Storyline
Can the Bears make it three in a row with several key pieces from their championship runs now gone? Box Elder outlasted Roy-Winifred last season for their second-straight Class C crown and third overall. With star point guard Lilly Gopher—who averaged 16 points per game as a senior—now graduated and playing for defending NAIA champion Montana Western and coach Joel Rosette along with his daughter — star guard Joelnell Momberg — no longer with the program, the Bears will need to summon new talent if they wish to remain atop Class C. The Northern C division has been a juggernaut the past decade, clinching seven of the past eight championships with Box Elder holding two titles and Belt five. The Bears have denied the Huskies a trip to the state tournament the past two years at the Northern C Divisional tournament after Belt took five of the previous six championships.
One big number
69: The most consecutive wins by a Class C girls basketball program. The feat was accomplished by Richey-Lambert between 1999 and 2002.
