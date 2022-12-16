DARBY — “I need to check my blood pressure,” gasped Darby coach Heather Berry at the end of the game Friday night.
The Tigers and Savages traded leads up until the final minute of play, ultimately the Salmon Savages of Idaho earned the 45-40 victory.
This game was a wild one. Darby started out slow in the first quarter and Salmon took an early 10-2 lead before ending the quarter with a 17-9 lead over the hosts.
The Tigers really clamped down defensively and clawed their way back to a 20-18 deficit at halftime.
During the third quarter, things started to get a lot more physical. Towards the end of the third quarter, there was a melee scramble for a loose ball that showed the passion and intensity of the night’s game between both teams, but the Savages still clung to a 31-29 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Throughout the fourth quarter, the Tigers and Savages traded leads up until the final minute of play; but the Tigers were unable to hold on.
“That was a fun one,” said coach Heather Berry. “We panicked a little bit in the end; we made some choices that maybe weren't the smartest as basketball players, but I can't fault their heart. They tried really hard; they battled back, and I'm super proud of the heart they played with tonight.”
Darby’s sophomore Georgia Fisher led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points. Senior Makena Hawkinson added 11 points, and junior Sierra Reed added 6 points.
