BILLINGS — What brought Cameron McCormick to Plenty Coups, where he was hired this week as the Warriors' new athletic director and girls basketball head coach?

For him, a member of the Crow Tribe, he remarked that teaching and coaching is his way of giving back to what he considers his community on the Crow Reservation.

Another chance to do it in Pryor came up, and McCormick applied to the school's openings and to take the challenge head-on.

"Reservations or tribes, you don't find it everywhere, it's kind of unique," McCormick said in an interview Thursday night with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "Not everyone says they have a reservation to call home or a tribal people to call family. I like to kind of hope that I'm open-minded, to an extent, but at the same time, I want to kind of embrace actually belonging to a tribe and see it as a positive thing."

McCormick's latest stop in a short yet winding coaching career, which started at the high school level seven years ago at Rocky Boy, has seen him take on a variety of roles — be it coaching boys or girls basketball and/or being an AD — at multiple locations across Montana.

His hire at Plenty Coups, as he pointed out, now means his resume includes stops coaching the girls at both high schools on the Crow Reservation (Plenty Coups and Lodge Grass) and the Northern Cheyenne Reservation (Northern Cheyenne and Lame Deer).

A stint coaching Absarokee's boys is mixed in there, as well, and though he remembers his time with the Huskies fondly, McCormick said he eventually "wanted to get back to coaching Native girls" and got the job doing so at Lame Deer in 2021-22. He spent this past year as the junior high AD at Lame Deer, he said, after originally being reported last summer to be hired as the new boys coach at Wolf Point.

McCormick will take over a Plenty Coups girls program that went 3-12 last year, while on the AD side will oversee a school that's seen its most notable past successes in boys basketball — winning Class C state championships in 1981, 1983 and 1987 — and boys cross country, capturing six Class C crowns in the sport with its most recent in 2013.

But having taken schools to state before, like when the Rocky Boy girls made the Class B tourney under his tutelage in 2018, McCormick is excited at the prospect of what's possible — and doing it with his people.

"With the Plenty Coups girls, they just have not had the success," McCormick said. "They have never, according to Plenty Coups people and alumni, played in a state tournament. And so I just feel, Lord willing, I might just be the guy to help some girls live the dream of playing at state."