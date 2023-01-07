SEELEY LAKE – The Drummond girls basketball team relinquished its second-highest point total of the season with 46 on Friday night.
That sentence alone would prompt most to expect a losing result, but instead, the Trojans winning ways continued as they matched it with their second-highest point output at 57.
From Seeley-Swan High School, Drummond delivered the Blackhawks their first loss of the year with an 11-point victory, improving to 7-1 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.
With just one senior on the roster (Lizzy Perry) and a freshman leading scorer (Kimber Parsons), some would say that the Trojans are ahead of schedule with their 2022-23 performance.
“What’s been working? Our defense has been working,” Drummond head coach Nate Bignell said. “Playing team ball has been working. How they’ve been playing together, it makes me so excited about where this team can go.”
And as Bignell alluded to, it all starts on defense. On the game’s first possession, they forced a Blackhawk turnover to set the tone.
Driving baseline, Seeley-Swan’s Dani Sexton was trapped by two Trojans and tried to make a pass to the opposite corner. Accordingly, Drummond’s Remington Cline sunk down in help defense, intercepting the pass and starting the fast break.
They kept that same intensity throughout the rest of the game, using a full-court trap and then falling back into a half-court zone defense – all the Trojans moving together on a string. That was the same defensive look they gave all night.
“We’re sticking with one defense so we learn that defense and master that one defense,” Bignell said.
To say they’ve mastered it at this point would be premature, but they are well on their way.
Drummond has held its opponents to an average of 24 points per game this season. On five different occasions, they’ve kept them below the 20-point threshold and in one instance, they held an opponent to just three points.
As the saying goes, defense wins championships. But a good offense doesn’t hurt either and on Friday night, the Trojans got that too. They put together a full game on both ends for four quarters.
Four players hit double digits in Parsons (15), Perry (13), Lexi Nelson (11) and Cline (10). Entering the contest, Parsons was the only Drummond player to average over 10 points per game, so the added production was a welcomed sight.
But it was evident why Parsons, the freshman, is the flame that makes the offense ignite. Pushing the tempo with total control, she made all the right decisions in transition, and some that made the crowd “ooh” and “ahh” after losing defenders with dribble moves.
And it’s not by accident.
“I usually watch our games like three times afterwards; my dad and I will watch together and go over it,” Parsons said. “I come in (to school) in the mornings because coach opens it (the gym) up … I’m in there by 6:30.”
That work ethic is contagious throughout the Trojans program – she’s not the only one.
“She’s like a lot of girls, she puts a lot of time into it,” Bignell said.
At this rate, Drummond is on a collision course with the conference championship which was last won by none other than Seeley-Swan. Less than a year ago, the Blackhawks bested Philipsburg for first place, so Friday’s win was a promising litmus test for the Trojans.
Seeley-Swan was led by Kyla Conley with 13 points in the loss while Sexton followed her up with nine and Trista Alexander netted eight.
