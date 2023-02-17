Darby Tigers vs Drummond Trojans

Darby Tiger's senior Makena Hawkinson moves to shoot against the Drummond Trojans Friday night in Hamilton.

 Tyler Wilson tyler.wilson@lee.net

HAMILTON – The Drummond Trojans started off the day aggressive on both sides of the ball against the Darby Tigers at the 13C tournament Friday and ran out to a 16-0 lead before closing out the first quarter up 22-6.

The Trojans continued their half court press defensive dominance throughout the game and won the contest handily 56-17.

Darby Tigers vs Drummond Trojans

Darby Tiger's sophomore Georgia Fisher makes a move against the Drummond Trojans Friday night in Hamilton
Darby Tigers vs Drummond Trojans

Darby Tiger's junior Kimmie Berry wrestles the ball away from Drummond Trojan's freshman Kimber Parsons Friday night in Hamilton.
Load comments