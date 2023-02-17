HAMILTON – The Drummond Trojans started off the day aggressive on both sides of the ball against the Darby Tigers at the 13C tournament Friday and ran out to a 16-0 lead before closing out the first quarter up 22-6.
The Trojans continued their half court press defensive dominance throughout the game and won the contest handily 56-17.
The leading scorer for the Trojans was junior Lexi Nelson with 17 points. Eighth grader Remington Cline added 12 points and senior Elizabeth Perry also had 12 points.
“The girls came out and played great defense,” Trojans coach Nate Bignell said. “They're ready to go. They're pumped up, and they're ready for the game tomorrow. Tomorrow, we’ll get our minds right for the game, come out, play good defense, push the ball well and play our game.”
Tiger’s leading scorer was senior Kylie Schlapman, with six points, junior Sierra Reed tallied five points, senior Makena Hawkinson had 2 points, sophomore Georgia Fisher had two points, and freshman Natalie Anderson had two points.
“We came in feeling confident today,” Tigers coach Heather Berry said. “But, we were outplayed by a disciplined, talented team. We couldn't control factors that we should have been in control of. So, kind of back to the drawing board; and we know that we're not done here. So we'll come back in the morning ready to fight.”
The Trojans play in the championship game against the Seeley-Swan Blackhawks Saturday night at 7:30 pm at Hamilton High School. The Tigers play Lincoln in the loser out bracket 10:30 am Saturday at Hamilton Middle School.
