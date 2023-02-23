BUTTE – The Western C divisional basketball tournament tipped off on Thursday, with games running from the morning into the night.
In one of the more anticipated games of the first round, the Ennis Mustangs defeated the Seeley-Swan Blackhawks with an impressive offensive effort, 63-50.
Ennis started the game on a 13-0 scoring run and led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter. Once the Mustangs got out to a big lead, they never looked back.
“The biggest is thing is that our girls came out and played with energy. Our press caused some problems for them and then once we got them scrambling a little bit it opened up the three-point line and we were able to take advantage of that,” Ennis head coach Jordan Overstreet said.
They absolutely took advantage of the three point shot, especially freshman point guard Marisa Snider. Snider made four shots from behind the arc in the first quarter alone.
The onslaught continued in the second quarter. Seeley-Swan couldn’t get out of their funk and went into halftime trailing 34-9.
“We came out a little asleep. Jordan does a great job of getting his team ready, they were ready and hit a bunch of shots in the beginning, we were a little shocked there in the first half,” Seeley-Swan head coach David Cahoon said.
After trailing by as many as 30 points early in the third quarter, the Blackhawks recovered. Compared to their first-half score of just nine points, Seeley-Swan erupted for 21 points in the third quarter.
The Blackhawks shot 8 of 13 from three-point range in the second half, leading to an offensive outburst of 41 points. Emily Maughan made four shots from behind the arc and led the team with 24 points. Kyla Conley added eight points in the loss.
Despite the admirable comeback attempt from Seeley-Swan, it was too late. Ennis had built too big of a lead and managed to hit clutch shots down the stretch.
“The girls decided that we need to finish this game strong and I think we showed what we are capable of, but we definitely need to come out sharper tomorrow,” Cahoon said.
The Blackhawks play Charlo on Friday morning at 11 am, in need of a win to keep their season alive. Their focus will now shift to the battle for third-place in hopes of a chance at a challenge game to get to the state tournament.
Snider led the Mustangs and all scorers with 27 points. She made six of her nine attempts from behind the arc on the way to a convincing victory.
“Marisa (Snider) is a heck of a player. She is a freshman but she doesn’t play like a freshman, that’s for sure,” Overstreet said.
Marlyssa and Mikendra Ledgerwood each tallied eight points for the Mustangs. Megan Knack also added eight points.
In doing so, the 16-6 Mustangs knocked off a Blackhawks team that entered the game with a 17-3 record.
They will play Twin Bridges in the semifinal Friday. In their two previous regular season meetings, the Falcons took down the Mustangs by double figures in each game.
Ennis has plenty of reason to enter the semifinal with confidence despite the two losses against Twin Bridges. They have won three games in a row and showcased their offensive talent against Seeley-Swan.
“You need to battle at this time of the year and do the little things right. We’re excited for another opportunity against them (Twin Bridges), I think it’s going to be a battle,” Overstreet said.
