BUTTE – The Western C divisional basketball tournament tipped off on Thursday, with games running from the morning into the night.

In one of the more anticipated games of the first round, the Ennis Mustangs defeated the Seeley-Swan Blackhawks with an impressive offensive effort, 63-50.

Western C Divisional Basketball Tournament (copy)

Jordan Overstreet, the head coach for the Ennis Mustangs, congratulates his team during a time out in the first half of the game at the Western C Divisional Basketball Tournament on Feb. 23 in Butte.
Western C Divisional Basketball Tournament (copy)

Rylee Klasna (3) of Ennis looks to the basket as the Mustangs meet the Blackhawks on Feb. 23 for the opening day of the Western C Divisional Basketball Tournament in Butte.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

