BOZEMAN — The year was 1999 and Amber Zylawy found herself witnessing history.
The Montana State Billings basketball team, for the first time in school history, was playing in the NCAA Elite 8 tournament. Zylawy was a redshirt freshman on a talented team led by Hall of Fame coach Frank McCarthy.
McCarthy recruited hardnosed Montana kids who knew how to win and Zylawy fit the description well. She was a two-time state champion javelin thrower and a four-year letter winner in both basketball and volleyball for the Superior Bobcats.
"It was an amazing experience watching my team play in the Elite 8," she said. "It taught me a lot about accepting your role and being a great teammate. It made me understand that hard work always pays off and that every member of the team has value. These are all lessons that helped inspire my coaching philosophy today."
After a solid career at MSUB, Zylawy wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the hardwood just yet. Coaching had always been in the back of her mind, but she didn’t know where or when. And she may have even doubted how.
The road became clear when Amber married Jason Erickson, whom she met at MSUB. As a fourth-generation farmer and rancher, he was headed back to Saco, Montana to help on the ranch. With her degree in hand and hopes of an opportunity to coach, Erickson packed her bags and headed north in 2002.
It just so happens that Saco was looking for a new head girls basketball coach.
Erickson had never been to the Hi-Line. She hadn’t seen the desolate country, experienced the flat landscape, or witnessed an area so vast you could travel 25 miles and not see another car or person.
The first thing that caught her attention was the pace of life. It was considerably slower than the hustle and bustle she once knew in western Montana. The people worked hard, were friendly, and it was made obvious from day one that sports were the crank that made the town go round.
Erickson fit right in.
She didn’t need to call the perfect play or know every press breaker in the book, but she did need a coaching philosophy. Drawn to the wisdom of coaching greats John Wooden, Pat Summit and Mike Krzyzewski, it didn’t take long to come up with one of her own.
“Work hard, be a good teammate, and have a good attitude. It’s that simple," Erickson says. "Those are the three non-negotiables and if my players can do that, we’ll get along just fine.”
Kids respond to her, parents respect her, and coaches from across the state know her. Erickson’s coaching style resembles that of her playing style — passionate and gritty. As a coach who isn’t afraid to remind her players what it looks like to take a charge on the sideline, spectators can’t help but keep an eye on her.
If there’s one thing she’s known for, it’s getting the most out of every single player.
“Class AA schools have hundreds of kids to choose from. I might have 15-20 on a good year," she said. "I take what I have and make the most of it.”
And her 340-150 record shows it. That includes a 7-0 start this season.
In 21 seasons as head coach for Saco and now the Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale co-op, she’s been to the state tournament six times. The Mavericks were state champions in 2011. Three times they took home the second-place trophy. Last year, the Mavericks finished third.
She's had only one losing season in 21 years.
The memories are too many to recall, but if there’s one thing that sticks out to Erickson year after year, it’s just how tough the kids on the Hi-Line really are. Especially those from Saco, Whitewater and Hinsdale.
In 2010, the Saco Panthers became the North Country Mavericks as Whitewater and Hinsdale were faced with the long-term reality of needing to co-op to continue playing the game they loved.
From the outside, it seemed simple. Three towns join as one, a new name is born and the season begins. From the inside, it’s a different story.
If sports are the spark for these small towns, then rivalries are the fuel.
Just ask the Saco and Hinsdale communities. Their rivalry spans generation after generation. That particular game on the schedule meant a little more than the rest and everyone knew it.
Now, they wear the same color jersey. The players traded elbows for high-fives and rivalries for harmony. The fans sit together on the same side of the gym sporting the same black, white and silver.
For Erickson, the change meant more traveling, more logistics, and simply more of her time. Each night of the week, a different town hosts practice. The bus driver and parents brave the Montana winter roads for as long as one hour each way so practice can be held.
“These kids are tough as nails," she said. "The miles they travel every week just for practice alone and even for “home” games makes them road warriors and adds to their mental toughness.”
Erickson not only coaches basketball but has been the assistant volleyball coach for the last five seasons. She teaches everything from physical education to history and weights. With a master's degree in school counseling, she also serves as the school counselor.
Not to mention her most important job of all — being a mother to her three girls.
Teagan, a 6-foot-2 junior on the team, is lengthy, smooth and as athletic as they come. She’s the two-time Class C state high jump champion, a big contributor to two state basketball trophies, and also helped lead her team to a third-place finish at the state volleyball tournament last month.
Jaycee, the point guard on those two state trophy teams, is a freshman on the Montana Tech basketball team. Quite opposite of her sister, she stands at 5-6 and brings vocal passion, speed and grit. Ainsley is an up-and-coming sixth grader who takes it all in from the sidelines.
“I’m most proud of my kids for the high character, team-first players that they are," Amber said. "They’re unselfish, they want what’s best for everyone around them and they just want to win.”
Teagan and the Mavericks can’t help but look forward to Billings, where eight of the best Class C teams will fight for their place in the history books in March. Co-favorite Roy-Winifred certainly provides a possible roadblock; injuries and illness can’t be factored out, either. Let’s not forget about the possibility of a nerve-wracking Monday night challenge game in a standing-room-only gym just to get to state.
In other words, the road is never easy.
But as Erickson enters her 21st season, she doesn’t expect anything less.
Her first game as head coach back in 2002 went into overtime and the intensity hasn’t let up since.
“I’m still here because I love to teach kids to be winners on and off the court," she said. "I am a big character coach. Teaching them to fight through adversity in life is huge.”
Looking back, it’s been one heck of a ride. A ride that has led her 450 miles from the place she called home through MSUB. A ride that has made her grateful for the tight-knit communities on the Hi-Line. A ride that helped three communities come together as one.
And the ride is far from over.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.