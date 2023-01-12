BILLINGS — When the final buzzer wailed during the Brockton girls basketball team's game at Nashua this past Saturday, coach Nichole Lone Bear finally was able to add truth to what she had been saying to her team season after season with no definite proof.
That the Warriors could be winners.
"As soon as it happened, I just straight up told them ... 'See? I told you, you girls can win,'" Lone Bear, the school's third-year coach said. "And they were just ear-to-ear with big smiles on their face, jumping around in the locker room, high-fiving each other."
But why the celebratory atmosphere? Why did a 36-24 regular-season victory mean so much to so many in the tiny community on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation?
Well, the Warriors' win was the team's first since qualifying for divisionals in 2015 — yes, 2015 — ending an 8-year stretch of winless seasons and being on the receiving end of constant drubbings.
The exact number of games the losing streak lasted is unknown, but assistant coach (and Lone Bear's partner) Shawn Demarrias estimated that it was "around 140" games in length, spanning across numerous entire high school careers.
This wasn't just any proverbial monkey Brockton got off its back — it was King Kong.
"(I tell the team) we come from the Mariana Trench, the deepest trench in the world," Demarrias said. "And then I put it as us guys coming from the bottom and scratching our way out. (After the win) I was like, 'Now, we're turning into a megalodon.' We're coming out hungry and putting in the hard work that follows with it."
The Warriors have instantly and dramatically changed their demeanor in practices since the win, Lone Bear said, noting that her players are more talkative and disciplined with the understanding that they now know what it takes to win games.
And Brockton, which has 17 players on the roster this year, doesn't plan on the victory to be a one-and-done affair.
Lone Bear said she likes her team's chances against Richey-Lambert on Friday and Westby-Grenora on Saturday, both of which will be played in front of home fans for the first time since the Warriors broke the streak.
Pride beams through the voice of Lone Bear, a Brockton native and alum, when talking about the trials and tribulations her team has been through across defeat after defeat. But as it's now freshly motivated and amped up after finally turning the corner, she's even more eager to see where the Warriors can go from here.
"I usually tell them to take the bad and turn it into good," Lone Bear said. "It may take a lot of bad until the good happens, but when it does, it's going to feel great. And it's going to go good from on then."
West Yellowstone boys are steadily building a squad — when they're not helping tourists
More known for the national park its town shares a name with than its basketball prowess, West Yellowstone's boys basketball players have to juggle a lot of responsibilities.
Oftentimes, simply out of necessity, those come away from the hardwood.
Due to West Yellowstone's location as a tourist town just outside the national park's west entrance, many of the same players that suit up for the Wolverines' basketball team in the winter work service industry jobs in the summer, yucking it up with visitors while helping to keep local businesses running.
Practicing basketball, meanwhile, comes in the winter or whenever players don't have a job shift to show up for.
"We have a really working-class community, that's really what we've always been," West Yellowstone boys coach Jeff Mathews said. "We are a little bit different (of a) working class than most other Montana towns because it is a service industry town, so there's a lot of transition."
But even with all the other commitments it has to balance, West Yellowstone hoops has seemed to find a formula that's working.
The Wolverines (6-1 overall) are No. 3 in the latest 406mtsports.com Class C boys rankings with two especially notable wins on their resume. The first, a 67-59 triumph over No. 4 Manhattan Christian on Dec. 17, snapped the powerhouse Eagles' then 64-game conference winning streak. The second, a 52-42 win against Harrison-Willow Creek, was another victory against a then state-ranked opponent (the Wildcats have been as high as ninth), this time coming on the road.
It's a sudden rise for a basketball program that, until last year's appearance at divisionals, hadn't made it out of the district round since 1998.
"What's really been clicking is our energy, our effort and our defense," senior guard Josh Everest said. "We have really good guards on the perimeter, and it's worked out that our two bigs are doing great in the paint right now. ... We have five players that can play really hard, tough defense and just (have) energy and run the court and stuff like that."
The starting lineup varies heavily in size and gives the Wolverines a lot of different looks to throw at foes. Agile point guard Taylor Hales stands at about 5-foot-7 and often guards the opponent's best player, while center Logan Kingston (who scored 20 points on Manhattan Christian) is the Wolverines' only "true big," per Mathews, at 6-6.
But one element to West Yellowstone's game that it says it hasn't quite nailed down yet is its deep shooting. Against Manhattan Christian, the Wolverines shot just 12% from 3-point range as their guards were unable to get out of their slump, but the backcourt successfully counteracted it by both letting Kingston do work inside and by driving to the bucket itself for high-percentage looks.
Iron out that wrinkle, the Wolverines said, and they could be in the hunt for their main goal and something they were just a game short of a season ago: state.
"This is just something that's a little bit rare for us to have," Mathews said. "Two back-to-back years where we're playing really good basketball. Last year was obviously a big building block for our program ... this year, we've got a lot of guys back and more than anything, I think they're just hungry."
